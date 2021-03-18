If you wait for the end credits of “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy “Coming to America,” you will see a special thanks to the estate of Art Buchwald.
You older moviegoers might remember Buchwald as a popular newspaper columnist. He won a Pulitzer Prize. As it happened, the humorist also wrote a movie treatment titled “It’s a Cruel, Cruel World” that got optioned by Paramount. With the title changed to “King for a Day,” it was slated to star comedian Eddie Murphy.
Sure, the plot got changed around, because that’s the way the movie business works. In the end, “Coming to America” (the new title) told the story of an African prince (Murphy) who refuses an arranged marriage after finding the love of his life (Shari Headley) in the New York borough of Queens.
In the movie, Murphy and his buddy Arsenio Hall play Prince Akeem and his personal aide Semmi — as well as assorted other characters that you’ll never recognize under Rick Baker’s clever makeup. Baker got nominated for an Academy Award.
“Coming to America” was a success, the highest earning film that year for Paramount and the second-highest-grossing film at the box office in the U.S. at the time.
When the film came out, Art Buchwald discovered that he had received no credits … and no compensation.
Why? According to the definition of “net profit” in Buchwald’s contract, the film earned no money and thus owed Buchwald nothing. Hollywood accounting, it’s called.
He sued.
The court agreed that Paramount’s means of determining how much to pay the authors was “unconscionable.” The studio settled with Buchwald for $150,000. It wasn’t millions, but he considered it a win.
If that wasn’t enough, Paramount faced other lawsuits. In all, five separate suits were filed, by everyone from struggling screenwriters to an actual African prince.
“Prince Oman Oba Adele Mouftaou recently filed suit claiming that Eddie Murphy stole his true-life story in making the movie,” reported The Washington Post. “Mouftaou said he came to the United States from the Ivory Coast 10 years ago in search of a bride who would marry him for himself and not his title and money. Mouftaou said in court papers he told Murphy of his romantic adventures.” He said Murphy stole his story.
Although “Coming to America” scored well with white audiences, it drew barbs from the Black community. The New York Amsterdam News posed the question: “Does Murphy help perpetuate a negative image of Africa — for the sake of a few laughs — at a time when Blacks are beginning to identify with their African roots?”
Poor Eddie couldn’t win. His earlier films were not really about Black people. As Vulture put it, “His debut, ‘48 Hours,’ was at its essence the story of a hip, fast-talking Black dude who was the smartest guy in a room full of white people, and that’s a pretty apt description of ‘Trading Places,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ and ‘Beverly Hills Cop II’ as well.”
However, filmmaker Spike Lee saw “Coming to America” as a turning point in the comedian’s career, describing the film as “a serious move by Eddie Murphy to do a film by and about Black people.”
Director John Landis noted, “No one ever refers to that as an African-American movie. Ever. Yet it has three speaking parts for white people. Every other speaking role is an African-American.”
So why did it take 33 years for Paramount (with a little help from Amazon) to make a sequel?
As Paramount candidly put it, “This was a sequel that both fans and Murphy initially didn’t know they needed.”
Or as Murphy explains this second film: “We never planned on making a sequel, but the movie stayed around. Of all the movies I’ve done over the last 40 years, ‘Coming to America’ is the only one that has a cult following.” So about five or six years ago, he had the urge to make a sequel, he says. The movie itself “took about four years” to come together before shooting.
Keep in mind, Murphy isn’t the hot property today that he was back in the 1980s.
Plus he had to round up all the old cast — everybody from James Earl Jones to John Amos — along with some notable new members like SNL’s Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan, plus Morgan Freeman and Trevor Noah, Gladys Knight, even Wesley Snipes as the prince’s neighboring nemesis General Izzi (his country is called Nexdoria).
Jermain Fowler (TV’s “Superior Donut”) takes on the role of Akeem’s illegitimate son, while South Africa native Nomzamo Mbatha plays the new prince’s love interest.
In the original, Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy reprised their roles from “Trading Places.” Here, you will see them again in a portrait hanging in the office of their white privileged scion (aptly played by “SNL” cast member Colin Jost).
As directed by Craig Brewer, “Coming 2 America” reverses the fish-out-water theme by bringing Queens to the African kingdom of Zamunda.
The plot is a simple continuation of the original storyline: Needing a male heir to the throne, Prince Azeem returns to America 30-some years later to find his long-lost son and bring him back to Zamunda.
Tracy Morgan describes it as “a Black fairy tale. It was important for me to see Africa in a different light. It was important for me to see royalty — Black royalty, Black excellence.”
Was it worth the wait? Many critics will say no. But I liked the reunion of these old friends, and the gentle continuation of the story about following your heart.
Even Art Buchwald would have approved.