Blogger Lynda Frechette enjoyed the recent Top 10 lists of favorite quotes. She wrote: “always love reading your columns. A few other memorable lines in movies that I use and remember are:
“The dingo took my baby …” (pronounced By-bee). Meryl Streep in “A Cry in the Dark.”
“You had me at hello!” Renée Zellweger in “Jerry Maguire.”
“Love is never having to say you’re sorry.” Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal in “Love Story.”
“We’ll always have Paris...” Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca.”
“I don’t know nothin’ ‘bout birthin’ babies.” Butterfly McQueen in “Gone With the Wind.”
“Play it Sam. Play ‘As Time Goes By’.” Ingrid Bergman in “Casablanca.”
“I see dead people.” Haley Joel Osment in “The Sixth Sense.”
“Show me the money.” Cuba Gooding Jr. in “Jerry Maguire.”
“I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” Robert Duvall in “Apocalypse Now.”
“Nobody puts Baby in the corner.” Patrick Swayze in “Dirty Dancing.”
“I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take it anymore.” Peter Finch in “Network.”
A few more suggestions came from other readers:
“Who’s on first.” Bud Abbott in “The Naughty Nineties.”
“Tell ‘em to go out there with all they got and win just one for the Gipper.” Ronald Reagan in “Knute Rockne, All American.”
“You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” Roy Scheider in “Jaws.”
“Badges? We ain’t got no badges! We don’t need no badges! I don’t have to show you any stinkin’ badges!” Alfonso Bedoya in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.”
“Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into!” Oliver Hardy in “Son of the Desert.”
“I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog too!” Margaret Hamilton in “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump.”
“The stuff that dreams are made of.” Humphrey Bogart in “The Maltese Falcon.”
“Leave the gun, take the cannoli.” Richard Castellano in “The Godfather.”
Enough?
