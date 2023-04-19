Back in 1978, Bruce Campbell had just quit his job as a taxi driver, and Sam Raimi was studying literature at the University of Michigan. Aspiring filmmakers, Raimi and his classmate Robert Tapert did a Super 8 film called “It’s Murder!” with out-of-work Campbell as one of its stars.
That led to a short film called “Within the Woods” starring Campbell. It became the “proof of concept” that raised financing for a horror flick starring Campbell called “Evil Dead.” That film launched a (so far) five-picture franchise and secured their careers.
Sam Raimi went on to direct several “Spider-Man” blockbusters. But that was after directing “Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead II” and “Army of Darkness.” In 2013, there was an “Evil Dead” reboot — and now we have “Evil Dead Rise” opening in local theaters this week. It was written and directed by Lee Cronin, based on Sam Raimi’s characters, and produced by Robert Tapert.
The “Evil Dead” flicks were essentially spooky cabin-in-the-woods bloodfests. They were noted for their non-stop action and sense of humor.
In this latest incarnation, Campbell’s protagonist Ashe has been replaced by Beth and Ellie (Lilly Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland). These are two estranged sisters whose reunion takes an unexpected twist when they discover a strange book in Ellie’s apartment building that unleashes demons. Familiar tropes, minus the cabin in the woods.
Here, we encounter a possessed mother terrorizing her own child. The movie’s tagline is: Mommy Loves You to Death.
Kassie: “Mom?”
Ellie: “Mommy’s with the maggots now.”
You get the drift.
When making the first “Evil Dead” film, a theater owner gave Raimi and Campbell and Tapert some sound advice: “Fellas, no matter what, just keep the blood running.” They have stuck to that formula. In making “Evil Dead Rise,” the production used more than 1,700 gallons of fake blood.