Back in 1978, Bruce Campbell had just quit his job as a taxi driver, and Sam Raimi was studying literature at the University of Michigan. Aspiring filmmakers, Raimi and his classmate Robert Tapert did a Super 8 film called “It’s Murder!” with out-of-work Campbell as one of its stars.

That led to a short film called “Within the Woods” starring Campbell. It became the “proof of concept” that raised financing for a horror flick starring Campbell called “Evil Dead.” That film launched a (so far) five-picture franchise and secured their careers.

