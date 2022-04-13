My religious sister-in-law refuses to read the “Harry Potter” books or see the movies, because they are about witches. This despite my having been a vice president at Scholastic, the company that published the book series.
The concept of “good witches” does fly with her — broomstick or not.
So I don’t expect she will be going to see “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore” that’s playing in movie theaters this week.
This is the third outing in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, based on J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.
Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore is the fictional head wizard who appears in both “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” stories. I’m surprised that he has a secret. Rowling herself said that she “always thought of Dumbledore as being homosexual and that he had fallen in love with the corrupt wizard Gellert Grindelwald, which was Dumbledore’s great tragedy.’ ”
This from the author who has spent the past two years aggressively reaffirming her anti-trans views.
Albus Dumbledore was portrayed by Richard Harris and later Michael Gambon in the “Harry Potter” movies; he was played as a younger man by Jude Law in the “Fantastic Beasts” films.
“Fantastic Beasts” follows the adventures of Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore’s star pupil. Newt’s been played by Eddie Redmayne in all three cinematic outings. Newt is a British Ministry of Magic employee in the Beasts Division of the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures. He seems to be tasked with tracking down escaped magical creatures (i.e., “fantastic beasts”).
This time around, Dumbledore tasks Newt and his ragtag allies — brother Theseus (Callum Turner), American witch Eulalie “Lally” Hicks (Jessica Williams), Senegalese-French wizard Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam), American No-Maj baker Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and Newt’s assistant Bunty (Victoria Yeates) — with thwarting Grindelwald’s plan for world domination. He plans to do this by turning the wizarding world against the Muggles (non-wizards like you and me).
Grindelwald plans to do this by being declared the Supreme Mugwump by a Qilin, a magical creature that can see into one’s soul. Of course, trickery is involved. Grindelwald is, after all, a dark wizard.
Needless to say, Newt saves the day by ... well, let’s avoid a spoiler alert by leaving it at that.
Johnny Depp played the franchise’s villain Gellert Grindelwald in the second installment. He’s certainly handsome enough to win Dumbledore’s love. But in this film, Depp is replaced (due to domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard) by Mads Mikkelsen.
The Hollywood Reporter gives the film a backhanded compliment: “Compared with the previous two films, ‘Secrets of Dumbledore’ feels more like a ‘Harry Potter’ film than a ‘Fantastic Beasts’ one. While a few magical creatures make appearances — one is even central to Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s plans — they are by no means the anchor. This installment revolves around Dumbledore, a more interesting character than the series’ purported hero, Newt. That shift focuses the film’s narrative, but it doesn’t do much for those of us trying to figure out the purpose of the series.”
More like a ‘Harry Potter’ film — what’s so bad about that?
(Never mind my sister-in-law’s refusal to buy a ticket.)