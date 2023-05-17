I’ve lost count … but I think the “X” in the title of “Fast X” is a Roman numeral. That would make this “Fast & Furious 10,” the 10th installment in that popular street racing franchise starring Vin Diesel.
And with this one, Diesel is pulling out all stops. It has a budget of $340 million, making it the seventh-most expensive film ever made.
That’s OK. The franchise (excluding the “Hobbs & Shaw” spinoff) has brought in nearly $7 billion worldwide.
The film stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, a former criminal and professional street racer who relies on his extended family to help him preform heroic feats of derring-do.
Joining Diesel is an ensemble cast that includes Michell Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Brian O’Connor, Sung Kang, Daniela Melchior, Cardi B, Alan Richtson, Scott Eastwood, John Cena and Jason Statham. Also, we get four Oscar winners: Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno.
Jason Momoa takes on the role of Dante Reyes, the villain of this piece. “For the finale of this great saga, we wanted to bring in a super-interesting and formidable villain,” says Diesel.
No, you will not see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has stepped away from the series due to differences with Vin Diesel. That made editing the jumping-back-and-forth-in-time sequences somewhat tricky, in that Johnson played a prominent role in “Fast Five.”
The “Fast X” plot is pretty simple: Dominic must protect his family from Dante Reyes, who is seeking revenge for the loss of his family fortune (see “Fast Five” for that story).
But you didn’t come here for that stuff. You came for the cars.
The “Fast & Furious” franchise is known for its fast cars and heart-stopping stunts. You won’t be disappointed.
“Fast X” is the first film in the series to feature electric cars. Leaked photos reveal a 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and a gull-winged DeLorean Alpha 5. Other vehicles include the 2022 TorRed Dodge Charger R/T, the 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye and the familiar 1970 Charger R/T.
A Dodge spokesperson said the company “has a long-standing marketing partnership with ‘Fast & Furious’.”
There are more cars to be found, ranging from Lamborghinis to Porsches.
Vehicle coordinator Dennis McCarthy confirms that each car featured on screen required seven duplicates, “resulting in an estimated 200 cars built for ‘Fast X’ to race-car standards required for the stunt work.”
“Fast X” is first of a two-part finale. The final installment is in development. Diesel says, “Every story deserves its ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”