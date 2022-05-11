Drew Barrymore just received a Power of Women Award. You probably watch her highly-touted talk show. Or remember her as the little girl in the movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” She comes from a famous acting family. I remember sitting next to her at Le Cirque in New York, when she was barely old enough to reach the table.
But I had forgotten that back in 1984, Drew starred in a movie called “Firestarter,” a horror flick based on a Stephen King novel. It’s about the government trying to control a little girl who develops pyrokinesis. That’s the alleged ability to start and control fires with the mind.
The movie poster showed a little girl with wild blonde hair standing in front of a blazing backdrop. That was Drew.
Recently, I saw another poster of a little girl with wild blonde hair standing in front of a blazing backdrop. That wasn’t Drew; it was Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the 12-year-old star of a new remark of “Firestarter.”
RKA (as her friends call her) started her acting career on TV’s “Anne With an E.” You may have spotted her in such movies as “The Art if Racing in the Rain” and “The Tomorrow Wars.”
This isn’t her first time in a Steven King nightmare. She had a small role in “It Chapter Two.”
Her horror creds are solid. She also appeared in six episodes of TV’s “American Horror Story.”
Stepping into the shoes of Barrymore as fiery-fingered Charlie McGee was an honor, she says. “I saw Drew’s interpretation of Charlie, which really gave me an idea of what it was. And I also wanted to put my own twist on it.”
Directed by Keith Thomas (“The Vigil,” TV’s “Cabinet of Curiosities”), this remake also stars Zac Efron (the “High School Musical” trilogy) in the role of Charlie’s father, originally played by David Keith.
That first version was packed with big names: Martin Sheen, George C. Scott, Art Carney, Louise Fletcher, Heather Locklear, Moses Gunn. The new version relies on a second-string better known from TV: Gloria Reuben, Kirkwood Smith, Gavin McIver-Wright, Sydney Lemmon.
What makes this “Firestarter” different from the first is that it’s produced by Jason Blum. His Blumhouse Production is known for its outstanding horror fare — ranging from such low-cost classics as “Paranormal Activities,” “The Purge,” “Happy Death Day,” “Halloween,” “The Invisible Man,” “Us,” and “Get Out.”
This reboot of “Firestarter” is being released both theatrically and on Peacock streaming video.
Back in the day, the first “Firestarter” movie did not quite garner the reception the studio was hoping for. Even King grumbled that the movie was “one of the worst” of the adaptations based on his books.
New director Keith Thomas disagrees. “I look at that film as it’s a great example of filmmaking at the time in terms of adapting this book,” he said. “It’s very, very close to the book in terms of kind of the way it unfolds, and the way the characters are introduced and come into it and come out of it. For me, it’s great that it exists and people who love it, I think, will still love it after this one. But I hope that they will love this one as well.”