You might think the 1956 movie “Forbidden Planet” is just a schlocky sci-fi flick, but you’d be wrong. It’s actually a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”
No joke.
As you’ll recall from your high school English class, “The Tempest” is the story of Prospero, a magician who conjures up a storm to shipwreck his brother, along with a young man named Ferdinand. Prospero is angry that he and his daughter Miranda have been stranded on the island for 12 years. Over the course of the play, we watch as Prospero “defeats his enemies, engineers the betrothal of Miranda and Ferdinand, and then breaks his magic staff, laying aside his magic forever.”
“Forbidden Planet” checks many of these same plot points: “Father and daughter on the planet alone, young man comes in and the daughter falls in love, the robot and the monster do the bidding of their master, and finally the father makes a great sacrifice for his daughter.”
The film tells the story of Dr. Edward Morbius and his daughter Alta who live in isolation on a planet called Altair IV. Instead of magic, Morbius uses science to enhance his id, creating an invisible monster that murders colonists and strands the crew of the spaceship that comes looking for their missing comrades. At first, Morbius opposes Alta’s attraction to the ship’s commander, but winds up sacrificing his own life to kill the monster that’s a part of his subconscious in order to free his daughter.
In “The Tempest,” the storm serves as “an image of chaos, reflecting the uncertainty of political and other kinds of power (magic, patriarchal family, art).” In “Forbidden Planet,” Morbius is exercising a control of his own. Both include the themes of “the illusion of justice, the idea of men versus monsters, and the desire for power and ruling.”
In a literary essay titled “Morbius’ Fatal Folly,” Jamie Roberts posits out that the main difference between Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and the 1956 science fiction adaptation is the use and control of power. In the play, Prospero understands the power he uses through his magic spells. However, in the movie, Morbius’ powers are unknown to him and ultimately lead to his demise.
Roberts adds, “The main connections between the two are their utilization of science and magic … the film gives a clear implication that science becomes the magic of the future.”
In the movie directed by Fred M. Wilcox and scripted by Cyril Hume, Prospero becomes Dr. Morbius (played by a stern-faced Walter Pidgeon), Miranda becomes Alta (Ann Francis in a futuristic short skirt), Ferdinand becomes Commander John J. Adams (a handsome young Leslie Nielsen). The drunken butler Stephano is replaced by a bourbon-drinking space cook (Earl Holliman). The monstrous Caliban is represented by the Id Monster. And Ariel is reimagined as Robby the Robot (diminutive stuntman Frankie Darro in a metal suit, voiced by Marvin Miller).
Costing $125,000, Robby the Robot was a very expensive film prop, representing about 7% of the film’s $1.9 million total budget. That would equate to more than $1 million in today’s dollars. To get their money’s worth, Robby later appeared in many films and TV series. You will remember Robby’s catch phrase, “Danger, Will Robinson!” from the “Lost in Space” TV program.
Side note: In 2017, the original Robby the Robot prop was offered for auction by Bonham’s, selling for $5.3 million, making it the most valuable movie prop ever sold at auction.
The Id Monster was created by Joshua Meador, a veteran animator on loan from Walt Disney Productions. He hand-drew the outline that appeared when the otherwise invisible monster passed through an electrified barrier.
“Forbidden Planet” is screening at Tropic Cinema as part of its Classics at the Tropic series.
If “Forbidden Planet” was cribbed from Shakespeare, where did the Bard get the story? Some researchers believe “The Tempest” was inspired by a real-life shipwreck on the island of Bermuda, documented in William Strachey’s “True Reportory” (1609). Others attribute Shakespeare’s inspiration to Erasmus’ “The Shipwreck” (1518), https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Tempest — cite_note-18 and Peter Martyr’s “De orbo novo” (1530).
“The Tempest” (written 1610-1611) is thought to be the last play that Shakespeare wrote alone. Scholars have suggested that it was his farewell to playwriting, that Prospero represents the writer making one last big show with his “art” before choosing to retire and pass it on to the next generation.
Set in the 23rd century, “Forbidden Planet” certainly qualifies as a next generation.