Gerard Butler’s limited acting range and burly physique make him ideal for action movies. To wit: “Olympus Has Fallen,” “London Has Fallen,” “Angel Has Fallen.” Toss in “Rocknrolla,” Machine Gun Preacher” and “Law Abiding Citizen.” Even his comedies have an element of action: “The Bounty Hunter,” “Playing for Keeps” and “Nim’s Island.” And let’s not forget his historical forays such as “300,” “Beowulf & Grendel” and “Reign of Fire.”

I liked him in “The Phantom of the Opera,” too.

