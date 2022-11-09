Director James Grey (“The Lost City of Z”) has always been obsessed by the immigrant experience. Growing up in Flushing, New York, he was the descendant of Russian Jews from Ukraine. The family name was “Greyzerstein.”

Gray’s first feature film was titled “Little Odessa,” a reference to Brighton Beach, a community in Brooklyn known for its high population of Russian-speaking immigrants. A later film was aptly titled “The Immigrant.”

srhoades@aol.com