Soon we will have to ask ourself: Are we watching a Marvel movie or a DC movie?
James Gunn wrote and directed all three “Guardians of the Galaxy” superhero blockbusters for Marvel, then defected to DC to co-head DC Studios.
I can identify.
When Marvel was taken over by former Mossad operator Ike Perlmutter and fired everybody — including me and Stan Lee — I moved over to DC as a consultant.
If I could cross the street, so can James Gunn.
Now that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is finally being released to theaters, I think it’s fair to ask what will be the difference between Marvel and DC if the same guy (in this case, James Gunn) is telling the stories?
Both companies abound in superheroes we have come to love like Batman, Iron Man, Captain America, Superman and many more. However, Marvel dominates comic book sales, about 40% vs. 25% of the market. This is pretty much the same as when I was publisher of Marvel.
Marvel also dominates the movie screens. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) grossed $28.7 billion worldwide, while the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has grossed $6.3 billion. Quite a margin.
According to one critic, “In general, Marvel is better than DC due to its complex characters, better super team and relatable superheroes.”
There have always been big differences between the two comic book companies.
Historically, Marvel was always a more nimble publisher than DC, able to turn its storylines on a dime while DC chugged along in an orderly fashion. Marvel was more entrepreneurial; DC more corporate.
The Marvel offices were more informal. On any given morning, you might see Ski (my No. 2) ambling down the hall in a bathrobe and flip-flops, carrying a golf club over his shoulder. When he later worked for DC (him too), he had to wear a suit and tie and go outside the building for smoke breaks.
Marvel’s superhero characters (thanks to Stan Lee) had angst, wrestled over moral choices, made mistakes. DC’s characters were often perfect (take Superman, the ultimate Boy Scout).
Marvel’s superheroes were easier to emphasize with, more human, people who became superheroes due to gamma rays or being bitten by a radioactive spider, while DC’s characters came from other planets or were shaped from clay and born from a god.
Most would agree that Marvel’s superheroes are more violent. Since the Silver Age, a big part of how Marvel’s heroes interact with each other is by fighting. Nonetheless, Marvel superheroes tend to team up; DC superheroes often try to fight on their own.
When I was publisher of Marvel Comics, Peter Quill/Star-Lord was an all-but-forgotten character. “Guardians of the Galaxy” didn’t have a comic book title.
But later on, filmmaker James Gunn dug “Guardians” out of the trash heap and turned it into a legitimate franchise. Though the film didn’t have any huge stars and featured characters nobody had heard of, it made $770 million worldwide. It even got nominated for two Academy Awards.
And “Vol. 2” raked in even more — $870 million.
Now, Marvel takes a third bite of the apple.
What’s so special about these films?
James Gunn deserves the credit. From his early days at Troma (where he wrote the script for “Tromeo and Juliet”) to his breakout via Zach Synder’s remake of “Dawn of the Dead,” he’s been on the fringes of legitimate superstardom for years now.
Here, he proves himself a true auteur.
In typical Marvel fashion, “Guardians of the Galaxy” delivers a dysfunctional group dynamic that has a compelling narrative on par with “Spider-Man.”
Like the first two films in the series, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is an action-packed space adventure. It features Peter Quill/Star-Lord (played by Chris Pratt), a brash leader of ragtag heroes being hunted after stealing a mysterious orb.
The MCU’s success depends on its character arcs. The first movie saw Peter Quill move on from his mother’s death, then the second one saw him meet his biological father. In the third, Quill must rally his team to save the life of Rocket, a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Writeyourscreenplay sees the films as a metaphor about “coming to grips with the loss of the people you love and somehow holding onto your spirit of adventure, to your ability to connect to people, and to your ability to have family. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is just a giant metaphor for loss.”
What else makes it work? The series has a sense of humor. “Sure, Tony Stark can quip away as his metallic armored fate is being sealed, and even the evil Loki can lob a joke or two in his antagonist’s direction. But “Guardians of the Galaxy” is at its heart a comedy.”
And the Music Mix strikes a chord. Whenever the band of heroes suits up, we are treated to a music montage set to the ’70s proto-punk classic “Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways, along with other Me Decade classics like The Raspberries “Go All the Way,” 10CC’s “I’m Not in Love,” and Blue Swede’s cover of “Hooked on a Feeling.”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, as well as Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as the voices of Rocket and Groot, respectively.
While filming the movie last year, James Gunn tweeted out, “I love this cast and crew, but there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us.”
Maybe he knew something, heading over to DC to revive their flagging movie lineup.
Can he find a “Guardians” in DC’s archives?