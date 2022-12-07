“Harvey” headlines movies celebrating actress Peggy Dow

You may have received the notice from Tropic Cinema or read in the Keys Citizen that management is closing down one of its four theaters — the Peggy Dow. “We are shutting down the single theater due to escalating rent and in response to changes in movie-going and the film industry in general,” announced the Tropic’s Board of Directors.
Sad news. But a sign of our times. Movie theaters are becoming an endangered species, it seems.
I was particularly fond of the Peggy Dow because it was named after the Tropic’s Emeritus Director Matthew Helmerich’s mother, former actress Peggy Dow. I had the pleasure of interviewing her several times.
Peggy appeared in nine movies back in the 1950s. She is perhaps best known for her roles as Nurse Kelly in “Harvey” (1950) and Judy Greene in “Bright Victory” (1951).
Peggy Josephine Varnadow was signed by Universal Pictures in 1949. The studio pared down her name to Dow.
She made her debut in the thriller “Undertow.” That was followed by 1950s “Woman in Hiding.” She hit her peak when she co-starred as the nurse in the classic James Stewart farce “Harvey.”
During Peggy’s three years in Hollywood, she was part of the old studio system, where she was given riding lessons and fencing lessons and told who to date. She was often paired with Rock Hudson. “He was the perfect date,” she says. “He was charming, he looked good, he danced well. And when he took you home, he left you at the doorstep.”
Then, just as her career was taking off, she left Hollywood to marry Walter Helmerich, an oil man from Tulsa, Oklahoma. She’d met him at a party atop the St. Regis Hotel and he asked her to dance — and proposed for the first time. “Walt was quite persistent,” she laughs at the memory.
Walt already had his sights on her. He’d seen her photograph on the cover of Life Magazine in August 1950 and vowed he was going to marry her one day. At least that’s the way he liked to tell the story.
Peggy credits actor Dick Powell with encouraging her to give up her career for marriage and a family. “Why would you want to stay in this business?” asked Powell. He challenged her to come up with five happy married couples in Hollywood who they knew. “And we had a hard time doing it,” she admits.
The Los Angeles Times headline in 1951 read: “Peggy Dow Sketches Future as She Quits Hollywood to Wed.”
She and Walt were married about 60 years, until his death in 2012. They had five sons. One of them, Matthew, became a familiar figure in Key West. He served as an early director and board chairman of Tropic Cinema. The Helmerich Foundation granted the lead private funds to build the Peggy Dow Theater.
Now, it’s being shuttered.
As a tribute, Tropic Cinema will hold a Peggy Dow Weekend starting Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11. This event will celebrate the theater and its namesake with non-stop screenings of Peggy Dow movies all weekend, culminating with a special program on Sunday.
Of course, one of the movies will be “Harvey,” the comedy starring James Stewart as a man who claims his best friend is a 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch invisible rabbit, an eccentricity that leads his family to try to institutionalize him. Peggy famously played the nurse at the sanitorium.
The movie poses the question: Is Elwood P. Dowd (Stewart) insane? Maybe, maybe not.
“Harvey” has been described as “a charming, whimsical comedy about friendship and kindness.”
For “Harvey,” Jimmy Steward was nominated for an Academy Award as Best Actor, while co-star Josephine Hull won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actress.
Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper wrote that Peggy Dow “endowed roles with zest and impact.”
American Film Institute lists “Harvey” as No. 35 of the Top 100 comedies … and the No. 7 Fantasy film.
Peggy remembers Jimmy Stewart fondly. “Oh, he was absolutely the cutest guy. You can’t believe how much fun he was. And he would tell such cute stories on himself. And there’s so much downtime on a movie. You wait for a set to be finished, and you wait for them to light it and you wait for your stand-in to go through all of the rigamarole that you’ll have to go through. And all the walking and sitting and everything and how that lights, and how this lights, and on and on. And then finally they call you in and you do the part in 15 to 20 minutes depending on the retakes you have to make. And then you just sort of sit around and chit chat and talk with each other. James Cagney used to tap dance. I mean, people did different things.
“So Jim and I were sitting up at the top of the stairs waiting to come down in Chumley’s Rest Psychiatric Clinic. And he said to me … ‘Can you kiss your elbow?” I said, ‘No, nobody can kiss their elbow.’ And he said, ‘Watch this!’
“They say it’s impossible to touch your elbow with your tongue, but Jimmy Stewart could do it. I almost fainted.
“The director said, ‘What’s going on up there? Quiet! Quiet!’ You know. We were hysterical. He was a nut. He would just do anything to sort of take up time and keep you upbeat. He was so good to young people.”
“He had no narcissism. He had no glitzy Hollywood attitude. You know he was a true World War II Hero. He flew, I guess, 30 missions or so. He was so loved by everyone. He adored his wife. He was such a forgetful guy (but) he never forgot a line. I mean, he was professional. Oh! And if you forgot a line, he would remind you right there on the spot and say, ‘We have to get this done. This is absolutely the most important thing you can do.’ ”
Except when it came to family.
It was a lesson Peggy Dow took to heart.
Now, at 94, she doesn’t regret a minute of it all.