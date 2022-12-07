“Harvey” headlines movies celebrating actress Peggy Dow

Peggy Dow, left, played Nurse Kelly alongside Jimmy Stewart in the 1950 film ‘Harvey.’

You may have received the notice from Tropic Cinema or read in the Keys Citizen that management is closing down one of its four theaters — the Peggy Dow. “We are shutting down the single theater due to escalating rent and in response to changes in movie-going and the film industry in general,” announced the Tropic’s Board of Directors.

Sad news. But a sign of our times. Movie theaters are becoming an endangered species, it seems.

srhoades@aol.com