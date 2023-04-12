I admit it: Most of my life I thought Herb Alpert was Mexican. After all, he led a band called the Tijuana Brass. Tijuana is the fifth-largest metropolitan area in Mexico.
Turns out, he’s Jewish. His parents were immigrants from Ukraine and Romania.
Billy Bob Thornton had the same misapprehension as I did. “They always wore the little Mexican short jackets and stuff,” he says. “And it was called the Tijuana Brass. So why would we not think he was Mexican? So I grew up thinking his real name was probably Alberto Martinez and he just changed it to Herb Alpert, you know. This is so cool, this Mexican cat, he lives in LA but brought his music here.”
A natural mistake, right?
A documentary called “Herb Alpert Is …” explains all. It is showing Monday, April 17, last film of the season for Congregation B’nai Zion’s M3M Movie Series. Open to the public at no charge, seating will be limited. Doors open at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the film.
The film’s poster gives you a hint who “Herb Alpert Is …” The tagline continues: “Artist. Entrepreneur. Philanthropist. Legend.”
Early on in the documentary, he tells us, “I’m famous, I’m rich and I’m miserable.”
Has he now found happiness? “Herb Alpert Is …” gives the answer.
Born and raised in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles, he came from a musical family. His dad played the mandolin; his mom taught violin, his brother was a professional drummer; his sister played the piano. By 8, Herb was showing an interest in the trumpet.
After college he tried his hand at songwriting. He and early partner Lou Adler came up with a number of Top 20 hits, including “Baby Talk” for Jan and Dean, and “Wonderful World” for Sam Cooke.
In 1962, Alpert and a new business partner Jerry Moss formed Carnival Records. Finding that there was a prior usage of the Carnival name, Alpert and Moss changed the name to A&M Records.
As Sting says, “There is no Mr. C, Mr. B, or Mr. S. But there is a Mr. A and Mr. M.” A&M’s lineup would eventually include performers ranging from The Police to Joe Cocker, the Carpenters to Janet Jackson, Cat Stevens to Sérgio Mendes and Brasil ‘66. And, of course, Herb Alpert.
A&M’s first recording was “The Lonely Bull” (“El Solo Toro”) by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass. The song’s original title was “Twinkle Star.”
Having trouble getting the sound right, Alpert took a break to visit a bullfight in Tijuana. “That’s when it hit me!” he says. “Something in the excitement of the crowd, the traditional mariachi music, the trumpet call heralding the start of the fight, the yelling, the snorting of the bulls, it all clicked.” Alpert adapted his trumpet style to the tune, and renamed the song.
Experimenting with the sound of an overdubbed trumpet in his garage, Herb Alpert recorded the song at Conway Records with session musicians called the Wrecking Crew. Sounds of a crowd cheering “Olé” inside a bullfight arena in Mexico were added.
“The Lonely Bull” was a hit, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100.
“After I released ‘The Lonely Bull’ … a lady in Germany wrote a letter to me,” Alpert recalls. “She said, ‘Thank you, Mr. Alpert, for sending me on a vicarious trip to Tijuana.’ I realized that music was visual for her, that it took her someplace. I said, ‘That’s the type of music I want to make. I want to make music that transports people.’”
Originally, the Tijuana Brass was just Alpert overdubbing his own trumpet, slightly out of sync. There was no Tijuana Brass band on his first album. Later, he would add five or six backup guys (sometimes it swelled to more than 20).
As Alpert explained, “It wasn’t a Mariachi band, it was a brass band, and I was trying to get the feeling of those afternoons that I spent there with ‘The Lonely Bull.’ Then, Jerry, my partner, came up with the band name, Tijuana Brass. We later did a TV special, and part of it was filmed in that bullring in Tijuana.”
Over the years, Alpert recorded 28 albums that have landed on the Billboard 200 chart, five of which became No. 1 albums. He has had 14 platinum and15 gold albums. Alpert is the only musician to hit No. 1 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 as both a vocalist (“This Guy’s in Love With You,” 1968) and as an instrumentalist (“Rise,” 1979).
Alpert has sold 72 million records worldwide.
Hits included “A Taste of Honey,” “Tijuana Taxi,” “Mexican Shuffle,” “Spanish Flea,” among many others. “Feel Good Music,” it has been called. “Because it makes me happy.”
After years of success, Alpert had a personal crisis in 1969, declaring “the trumpet is my enemy.” He disbanded the Tijuana Brass, and stopped performing in public. He was going through a divorce. And then he found Lani Hall, lead singer for Sérgio Mendes and Brasil ‘66. They were married in ’73.
Here in “Herb Alpert Is …” — written and directed by John Scheinfeld — we meet an 80-something Herb Alpert who shares his passion for sculpting, painting, playing the piano, playing the trumpet. He continually practices, citing that old joke about how you get to Carnegie Hall.
Burt Bacharach, Billy Bob Thornton, Sir Ken Robinson, Sting, Quincy Jones and other notables add commentary.
In “Herb Alpert Is …” we’re treated to pictures and home movies of a youthful Herb wearing straw hat and serape, already affecting the influence of South California and Tijuana beyond. His high school trio appeared on a local TV talent show, winning seven weeks in a row. This led to them playing bar mitzvahs and weddings. He didn’t realize he’d found a career direction.
After a stint in the military (he played in a band “with 12 trumpeters better than me”), Alpert hooked up with Lou Adler to write songs. Sonny Bono, who was at Specialty Records, advised them to get out of the business. Instead, they got a contract with Keen Records, whose main client was singer Sam Cooke.
Known as “The King of Soul,” Cooke was “a natural,” who taught Herb an important lesson: “It ain’t what you do; it’s the way how you do it.” Alpert learned that “it’s not about perfection, it’s not about technical wonder, it’s all about feel.”
“Herb Alpert Is …” is more than a biography of the famous trumpet player. It’s about the “feel” of his life.