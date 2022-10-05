“Hocus Pocus 2” makes magical appearance

As the Halloween season approaches with its glowing Jack-o-lanterns, sticky-sweet candy corn and excited trick-or-treaters, we feel obligated to tell you about a new movie that’s designed to capture the mood of All Hallows’ Eve.
Twenty-nine years ago, the Sanderson sisters worked magic on movie audiences in a trifling film called “Hocus Pocus.” Despite its so-so reception, this Halloween staple about three funny witches became a cult favorite.
C’mon, admit it. You love it, too.
In our home, “Hocus Pocus” has become an annual tradition, re-watching the witches — bossy Winnie, docile Sarah and snarky Mary — chase frightened children through the streets of Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night.
Well, those crafty folks at Disney see the dollar signs in nostalgia, and at long last have given us a sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2.”
Returning as the trio of weird witches are those indomitable actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. And their chemistry together is still as intact as the Ya-Ya Sisterhood.
Note: Taylor Henderson, Juju Journey Brener and Nina Kitchen offer youthful versions of the Sandersons in flashbacks.
As you will recall, older sister Winnie has the power of electrokinesis and possesses a powerful Spell Book. Airheaded Sarah has the hypnotic ability to lure children. And middle sister Mary has an enhanced sense of smell that enables her to track children.
Directed by Anne Fletcher, the live-action comedy film offers lots of wink-wink nod-nod moments that reference old plot points and take us on strolls down memory lane. Sometimes that gets in the way of moving the story forward. “Hocus Pocus 2” often seems stuck in a time capsule.
After a self-serving origin story, we return to the present to where the story of the witches being defeated by three kids 29 years ago has become a part of Salem’s town lore.
Here, we meet three new kids — Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham). Becca and Izzy visit a local magic shop run by a nerdy guy (Sam Richardson) who gives them an enchanted candle, while Cassie occupies herself with a new boyfriend (Froy Gutierrez). And Winnie’s old boyfriend (Doug Jones), whom she poisoned years ago, makes his return as a zombie.
As you might expect, the candle calls up the Sanderson sisters with great fanfare. After three decades, they seek revenge and aim to become the most powerful witches in the world.
But this is a Disney movie. You can expect the witches to be scary, yet count on the kids to overcome this comic parody of evil.
Some critics point out that “Hocus Pocus 2” is a lesson in “how you can’t bottle and resell nostalgia.”
But I bought it.
Now, in my household, we’ll have a double feature for future Halloweens.