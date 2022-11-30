Tropic Cinema is showing a series of films that it calls Holidays at the Tropic. Among them are Ernst Lubitsch’s “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) and Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) — essentially the same movie, the second a remake.

These two feel-good romances pretty much have the same plot, the letter-writing in the first updated to emails in the second.

