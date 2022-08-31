My grandmother thought I was going to grow up to become a minister. That’s because I could debate the Bible so well with the local pastor. Little did she realize it was not deep belief, so much as my argumentative nature.
Yes, my grandmother faithfully watched an array of televangelists on her old black-and-white Philco TV set. She contributed to them on a regular basis. Buying her way into Heaven, I suppose.
Cynical me, I thought televangelism looked like a great business model; people sent a minister money and in return he delivered prayers. An efficient business with a very low cost of goods.
Apparently, Jim and Tammy Faye Baker agreed. They built an enormous evangelical empire before it crashed down around them, thanks to their own hubris. You recently got a glimpse of this in the movie “Tammy.”
But what if (for the sake of argument) one were to take a satirical look at this premise?
If so, you would wind up with a movie like “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” — the new comedy hitting screens this week.
Not only changing names to protect the innocent, “Honk for Jesus” also changes the race. Regina King (TV’s “Black-ish”) and Sterling K. Brown (TV’s “This Is Us”) star as Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs, a pair who once headed a successful megachurch, serving a congregation of many thousands of devout followers. But a sexual scandal forced the church to shut down.
Sounds familiar so far, right?
Not surprisingly, Trinitie longs to regain her status as the proud first lady of Greater Paths Baptist Church — and the cash flow. After all, she and her pastor husband share an addiction to sequins and Italian leather shoes. So they plot a comeback.
The funny-but-not-so-funny plot line follows their path to Divine Forgiveness. Along the way, we witness a spectacle of “gaudy narcissism and power moves behind creating their audience.”
“God is not in the business of making perfect men,” Lee-Curtis declares.
RogerEbert.com describes it as “a sharp mockumentary that goes to heavier, darker places than Christopher Guest ever has or could.”
Written and directed by Adamma Ebo with the help of her identical twin, Adanne, this faux documentary was inspired by their own Southern Baptist upbringing in Atlanta. As children, Adamma and Adanne attended service two or three times a week.
“Honk for Jesus” gives us a pretty incisive look at churches as a business. “We wanted to have a conversation about truth, about what is and what isn’t truth,” says Adamma. “What’s in between the lines of truth. What’s one person’s truth that isn’t another person’s truth.”
King proves she can utter “Bless your heart” with the best of them. And Brown delivers great belly laughs. This attempt to skewer organized religion — well, actually evangelical hypocrisy — serves as an actors’ showcase.
The film has interesting backing. In addition to King and Brown serving as producers, Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) joined the producing team and also Jordan Peele (“Nope”) signed on as an executive producer.
Despite an 86% ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, some critics have expressed reservations. “In trying to walk the line between satire and drama, ‘Honk for Jesus’ rings hollow, like a pastor going through the motions for a quick buck,” says one. Another observes that Ebo’s film is “uneven in places.”
My take: I’m honking for this insightful black (double entendre intended) comedy.