My grandmother thought I was going to grow up to become a minister. That’s because I could debate the Bible so well with the local pastor. Little did she realize it was not deep belief, so much as my argumentative nature.

Yes, my grandmother faithfully watched an array of televangelists on her old black-and-white Philco TV set. She contributed to them on a regular basis. Buying her way into Heaven, I suppose.

