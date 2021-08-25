Hugh Jackman stirs up a sci-fi stew In “Reminiscence”

“Reminiscence” pretends to be based on the legend of Orpheus and Eurydice. But to the cinephile, it is reminiscent of such sci-fi movies as “Strange Days,” “Inception,” “Minority Report,” “Blade Runner,” even “Waterworld,” as well as such film noir classics as “Casablanca,” “Laura,” “The Maltese Falcon,” and “Out of the Past.” You could even think about Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” and Brian DePalma’s “Obsession” during this 1-hour, 55-minute mind-trip.
Written and directed by Lisa Joy, co-creator of TV’s “Westworld,” you’re not sure whether the movie is a grand homage or nostalgic plagiarism. Is she deliberately playing on these old cinematic memories, or have we finally reached the point we’ve often speculated about, where there simply are no new ideas.
As the movie’s title suggests, the story is about memories.
“The past can haunt a man, that’s what they say …” So begins “Reminiscence” with a morose voice-over by Hugh Jackman that reminds you of one of those earlier versions of “Blade Runner.”
The near-future dystopian setting will seem familiar. The world has been devastated by climate change. Miami has become a latter-day Venice, its flooded streets now canals, the ocean waters lapping against the stony sides of hotel skyscrapers. The days are too hot, so people have become nocturnal. Seeing little hope for the future, they have become nostalgic, looking to the past through restored memories. It’s a commercial business.
Just settle into a tank and listen to the voice: “You’re going on a journey. A journey through memory. Your destination? A place and time you’ve been before. To reach it, all you have to do is follow my voice …” And thus you arrive in a memory-laden “Twilight Zone.”
Nick (Hugh Jackman) is a guy who retrieves memories by putting you in a kind of Wayback Machine and cranking up the wattage to produce a holographic re-enactment. He’s assisted by Watts (Thandiwe Newton), a former border cop like him. Yeah, she has a thing for him. But his eyes are on Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), an enigmatic femme fatale who of all the memory joints in the world walks into his.
Mae can’t remember where she misplaced her keys, but a short jolt helps her find them. When she leaves her earrings behind, Nick traces her to a nightclub where she works as a sultry torch singer. And with one chorus of “I Can’t Remember Where or When,” he’s smitten.
Then suddenly, she’s gone.
Like “Laura,” much of the movie is based on memories of the gone girl.
In a way, it’s a love triangle. Jackman plays his part like a combination of Humphrey Bogart and Harrison Ford. Rebecca Ferguson is like Jessica Rabbit in a slinky red dress crossed with Lauren Bacall and Gene Tierney. And Thandiwe Newton offers a world-weary woman who “can shoot a gun like James Bond,” sort of like a Zoe Saldana in “Star Trek” or Hailey Berry in “Sailfish.”
Add the prerequisite criminal elements: Daniel Wu plays a New Orleans drug dealer known as Saint Joe, a criminal who traffics in a potent substance called baca. Cliff Curtis takes on the role of a wayward henchman, an ex-cop who uses Mae for his own nefarious purposes. Brett Cullen gives us a wealthy land baron, a despot who has bought up all the dry spots in South Florida. And Mojean Aria is cast as his son, a chip-off-the-old-block who is not willing to share his inheritance.
You shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Lisa Joy is sister-in-law of Christopher Nolan, married to his co-writer brother Jonathan. After all, “Reminiscence” echoes “Inception” and “Tenet” enough to make you think she’d been talking with them over the dinner table.
“Reminiscence” is now playing in theaters and will be available for 30 days on HBO Max.
Jackman, you will recall, is an Australian song-and-dance man who became a big action start in all those “Wolverine” movies. He and Ferguson have co-starred before, in “The Greatest Showman.” Ferguson and Newton have both played opposite Tom Cruise in his “Mission Impossible” movies.
One moviegoer describes it as “a romantic mystery that’s never very romantic or mysterious.” Nonetheless, I enjoyed it. Not so much as “Strange Days” or “Blade Runner.” But enough.
“Reminiscence” is like cinematic comfort food, something we enjoy because the taste reminds us of the past, a time when movies were better. Or so it seems.
Nostalgia. As the film reminds us, “It’s us who haunt the past.”