I met Whitney Houston by accident. She was recording an album in a building where my publishing company was located. I passed her in the stairwell. We didn’t speak, but she smiled at me. I was a fan forever after.
We all know the story: Whitney Elizabeth Houston became one of the best-selling singers of all times, with sales of more than 200 million records worldwide. She is the only artist to have had seven consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.
Her mother, Cissy, was a gospel singer, so Whitney began singing in church as a child. Her first cousin was Dionne Warwick; Darlene Love was her godmother; Aretha Franklin was an honorary aunt. It was no surprise that Clive Davis signed her to a record contract at 19.
Whitney Houston was known for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. Her legendary version of the Dolly Parton song “I Will Always Love You” (theme song of “The Bodyguard”) is considered one of the three hardest songs to sing by females. This ballad requires a lot of vocal control and power, making it Houston’s most iconic performance. The track spent a staggering 14 weeks at No. 1 and at the time was the longest-running No. 1 single in history.
Her starring turn in “The Bodyguard” received mixed reviews, but the film was the second highest-earning film of 1992.
Known as “The Voice,” Whitney’s hits ranged from “Saving All My Love for You” to “How Will I Know,” “Greatest Love of All” to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).”
“God gave me a voice to sing with,” said Houston, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2012, “and when you have that, what other gimmick is there?”
“I Wanna dance With Somebody” is a biographical film now playing in theaters. Directed by Kasi Lemmons (“Eve’s Bayou”), Clive Davis serves as one of the film’s producers.
Standing in for Whitney is English actress Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). Stanley Tucci (“The devil Wears Prada”) plays Clive Davis. Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is cast as Whitney’s destructive husband, Bobby Brown. Tamara Tunie (TV’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) takes the role of her mother, with Nefessa Williams (TV’s “Black Lightning”) as her best friend Robyn Crawford.
Although Naomi Ackie’s portrayal of Whitney in “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is spot-on, she doesn’t actually sing at all in the movie. Clive Davis confirmed that Whitney’s vocals were used in the movie, not Naomi’s.
“I had to practice to kind of be able to convincingly mime along with Whitney Houston,” Naomi said.
For the film, Naomi Ackie had about undergo 140 looks, 15 to 20 wigs and fake teeth (“Because I’ve got a little gap in my teeth,” says Ackie).
IMDb calls it “a joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.”
The film was “a tricky balancing act for its star and director.” Her life was one of highs and lows — from a storybook-like rise to global stardom to lows that included drug addiction, clashes with her domineering father-cum-manager, financial problems, a tumultuous marriage to fellow singer Bobby Brown, and Houston’s closeted affair with her close friend, Robyn Crawford.
“Triumph? Tragedy? I think both those things about Whitney are right,” said Ackie.
“Houston’s life almost worthy of a Shakespearean saga,” says director Kasi Lemmons. “A doomed heroine who inspired multitudes, while battling demons from within and without.”
When I met her in that lonely stairwell, she looked shy, but happy and successful. However, in the end, like the song says, Whitney Houston just wanted someone to love.