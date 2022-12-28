I met Whitney Houston by accident. She was recording an album in a building where my publishing company was located. I passed her in the stairwell. We didn’t speak, but she smiled at me. I was a fan forever after.

We all know the story: Whitney Elizabeth Houston became one of the best-selling singers of all times, with sales of more than 200 million records worldwide. She is the only artist to have had seven consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

