'In the Mood for Love” is lush and lovely and sad

“In the Mood for Love” takes its title from the popular song written in 1935 by Jimmy McHugh with lyrics by Dorothy Field. It has been called one of the most romantic melodies of all time.

Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai chose the song as inspiration for the English title of his award-winning romantic drama.

srhoades@aol.com

Tags

Recommended for you