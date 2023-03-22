A sign of the times: we have a thirst for violence. It seems to act as a catharsis, a way of mitigating our fears and frustrations. Like the valve in a pressure cooker.
The war in the Ukraine. Mass shootings. Blue versus Red.
So it’s no surprise to see “John Wick: Chapter 4” opening this week.
The movie is a choreographed exercise in violence. Guns blazing. A non-stop shoot-em-up. Bang-bang, boom-boom. More akin to watching a video game than following a cinematic storyline. Certainly no Oscar contender here. But it can count on a big box office.
That’s because we “need” it, a relief from the real world where people get away with crimes, injustice prevails, bad things happen and there’s often no adequate response.
However, in the pretend world of John Wick, we get vicarious revenge for all those slights we suffer around us.
Like if someone shot your dog.
In the John Wick storyline (the first film in the series) that’s what sets off the carnage. A retired killer (the legendary hitman known as Baba Yaga), Wick digs out his guns when the bad guys go one step too far.
John Wick: “When Helen died, I lost everything. Until that dog arrived on my doorstep. A final gift from my wife. In that moment, I received some semblance of hope, an opportunity to grieve unalone, and your son took that from me.”
Viggo Tarasov: “Oh, God.”
John Wick: “Stole that from me. Killed that from me! People keep asking if I’m back and I haven’t really had an answer. But now, yeah, I’m thinkin’ I’m back. So you can either hand over your son or you can die screaming alongside him!”
So Wick goes up against the master criminal organization known as The High Table. Defeating them is the only way he can earn his freedom.
But first he must face other forces that may turn old friends into foes.
As I’m sure you know, John Wick is played by a taciturn Keanu Reeves. In addition to Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Ian McShane, he’s rejoined by his old “Matrix” co-hort, Laurence Fishburne.
This neo-noir action thriller is again directed by Chad Stahelski, himself a former stuntman who has a special talent for choreographing violence. Early in his career, he was Brandon Lee’s stuntman on the ill-fated “The Crow.” When Lee was accidentally killed by a defective gun, Stahelski took over the role, with Lee’s face superimposed over his.
Keanu Reeves agreed to return for a new installment. He said he would carry on the role as long as the audience wanted it, “As far as my legs can take me, as far as the audience wants to go.”
This fourth entry about an assassin-gone-rogue promises “more dogs, more neon-soaked combat, brand-new family ties, and beautiful, on-location scenes across the world.”
After being shot by Winston (McShane) in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” he takes the fight to The High Table in this one. However, The High Table introduced a powerful new opponent in the form of Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Skarsgård). This leads to a masterful duel.
Shaggy-haired and bearded, 58-year-old Keanu Reeves had this to say about returning to this ultra-violent screen role: “‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far. I think as I’ve been spending more time on my movie marital arts, I’m getting a little bit better at them and that allows the director, with his invention, to do more. They’re more complex than they used to be.”
According to ScreenRant’s count, Wick killed 299 people in the first three movies. And recently, GamblingSites.com was taking bets on the number that would die in “Chapter 4.” We won’t give away the answer, but the following dialogue may offer a hint:
Shimazu: “Have you given any thought to where this ends? The Table will never stop. You know this. No one, not even you, can kill everybody.”
Wanna bet?
A fifth “John Wick” film is being developed.