We didn’t want to let February pass without acknowledging Black History Month. So I watched a new movie called “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Based on a true story, it tells about an FBI informer who goes undercover to dime the leader of the Chicago Black Panthers.
No, this is not a reference to Marvel’s “Black Panther,” a comic book character I helped revive back in the 1990s. This is about the militant political organization set up in Chicago in the ‘60s to fight for black rights. Kind of like a Black Lives Matter movement with guns.
As it happens, I was friends with a cousin of Bobby Seale, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, along with fellow activist Huey P. Newton. The original name of the organizations was “Black Panther Party for Self-Defense.”
In director-producer-screenwriter Shaka King’s historical drama, Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) portrays radical leader Fred Hampton, the charismatic chairman of the Black Panthers of Illinois. And Lakeith Stanfield (“Straight Outta Compton”) plays the informer who betrayed him. Yes, the Biblical allusion is deliberate.
Other key figures in this story of life and death and racial politics is Jesse Plemons (“The Irishman”) as the FBI agent who recruits the informer, Dominque Fishback (“The Deuce”) as Hampton’s girlfriend, and Martin Sheen of “The West Wing” fame — unrecognizable behind his makeup as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.
The history: Targeted as a political threat, the FBI placed a confidential informant — “a rat” — inside the Chicago Black Panthers. William “Wild Bill” O’Neal was a career criminal who had been posing as an FBI agent to hijack people. Holding the threat of a prison sentence over his head, FBI agent Roy Mitchell forced him to infiltrate the Panthers, where he worked his way up to being the head of Hampton’s security team. And, according to the movie, he provided a floorplan and drugged Hampton to allow the FBI to raid his apartment with little resistance.
Spoiler alert for those of you who don’t know your Black Panther history: Hampton was shot and killed in his bed during this pre-dawn raid by a tactical unit of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in conjunction with the Chicago Police Department and the FBI. While many called it an assassination, a coroner’s inquest ruled it as justifiable homicide. Nonetheless, a civil lawsuit awarded survivors and relatives of Hampton $1.85 million in damages.
My friend Sheldon Davidson, a former federal prosecutor in Chicago, vividly remembers the incident. Badly handled, it tainted the careers of several officials and ruined the gubernatorial aspirations of State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan.
Informant Bill O’Neal later committed suicide.
You can catch the new movie on HBO Max as well as selected theaters.
No, it’s not a feel-good movie. Nobody wins.