If you wander into the small bookstore tucked in a corner of The Studios of Key West, you may very well be assisted by a slender brunette who looks familiar. You’ve seen her face on the back cover of numerous books — Judy Blume. She likes to help out at this branch of Books & Books that she and her husband, George Cooper, helped found.
The writer maintains a home in Key West. When I lived there, she and George came over to my historic home for drinks. Admiring my bright-blue cabana out back, she said, “I’d like to have a writer’s shed like that.”
Truth is, having authored 29 novels, Judy Blume doesn’t need any help when it comes to writing. She published her first book in 1969, “The One in the Middle Is the Green Kangaroo.” She told me, “This was when my children were in preschool. To entertain myself, I began writing stories.”
Now, having won more than 90 literary awards, Judith Blume (née Sussman) is universally acclaimed for her Young Adult and Adult fiction. In April 2000, the Library of Congress named her to its Living Legends in the Writers and Artists category for her significant contributions to America’s cultural heritage.
Her works are noted for their honesty and openness, helping young adults come to terms with their bodies and tackling such complex subjects as family conflict, bullying and sexuality. “That’s because I wondered about such things when I was a child,” she says.
Judy has described herself as “a good girl with a bad girl lurking just inside.”
Needless to say, these controversial subjects landed her books in the sights of would-be censors. Five of her books are included in the American Library Association’s list of the Top 100 Most Banned Books of the 1990s, with “Forever” (1975) in seventh place.
Yet she remains high in the pantheon of writers admired by young readers. To date, Judy Blume’s books have sold more than 90 million copies.
Singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer summed it up in a song titled “Judy Blume.” The song explains how Blume’s books were influential in Palmer’s understanding of intimate and female-centered subjects such as puberty, menstruation, eating disorder and parental divorce.
Palmer says, “She was so much a part of growing up that you forget how uniquely important and challenging and influential she was because she was just there, her books were just there on your shelf and there in the library, and you took it for granted.”
She adds, “Judy Blume may have had one of the most profound feminist influences on my generation, just by virtue of the fact that she gave us the truth, and the truth is more powerful than anything … it was so critical to have a voice like that in your ear telling you that you weren’t weird.”
The New York Daily News once referred to Judy Blume as “Miss Lonelyhearts, Mister Rogers and Dr. Ruth rolled into one.”
Thinking back, you will recognize many of her book titles: “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing,” “Otherwise Known As Sheila the Great,” “Blubber,” “Freckle Juice,” “Deenie,” “Here’s to You, Rachel Robinson,” and “Summer Sisters,” to name a handful.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” (1970) is perhaps Judy Blume’s most popular novel. Now, a half century after its publication, it has been made into a movie.
As The Atlantic describes the event, “A new generation discovers the poet laureate of puberty.”
As you will recall the plot, Margaret Simon is a sixth-grader who grows up without a religious affiliation because of her parents’ interfaith marriage. Judy says the book wasn’t autobiographical, but “like Margaret, I had a very personal relationship with God that had little to do with organized religion.”
“I got a lot of calls from Hollywood,” says Blume. “But then I took ‘Margaret’ off the table. I said, ‘I’m never doing this. Not every book has to be a movie.’ I just didn’t think it would ever be done in the way that I would have felt proud of it.”
Then, when she got an email from writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig, that got her attention. She had loved Craig’s 2016 film, “The Edge of Seventeen.” And when she learned Academy Award-winner James L. Brooks (“Terms of Endearment”) was involved, she invited them both to visit her in Key West.
“It just felt right,” Blume said of their meeting.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” opens in theaters on Friday.
The Lionsgate film was produced by Brooks and Kelly Fremon Craig along with Judy Blume, Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La’auli and executive producer Jonathan McCoy.
The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson (“Transparent,” “Ant-Man”) as Margaret and Rachel McAdams (“The Notebook,” “Morning Glory”) as her bespectacled mother. The cast also includes Bennie Safdie (“Uncut Gems,” “Licorice Pizza”) as Margaret’s dad, and Kathy Bates (“Misery,” “About Schmidt”) as her doting grandmother.
Rachel McAdams is always easy to relate to, but it’s Abby Ryder Fortson who carries the story.
The eponymous 11-year-old Margaret Simon likes long hair, tuna fish, the smell of rain and things that are pink. She’s just moved from New York City to New Jersey, and is eager to fit in with her new friends. But they can’t figure out why she goes to neither a church nor a synagogue. Doesn’t she have a religion?
Well, yes and no.
Margaret’s mother is Christian, her father Jewish. But she has her own relationship with God as a daily confidante.
The story unfurls in 1970. Arriving home from camp, Margaret learns that her family is moving.
“I’ll have to leave all my friends and change schools and I’ll never see grandma anymore,” she bemoans her fate.
Privately she calls on God. “I don’t wanna move … if you can’t do that, please don’t let New Jersey be too horrible.”
It’s a different world.
Her new friend Nancy expects her to be different, have more of a bosom. Nancy practices kissing a lot for when she actually kisses a boy. This sends Margaret into more conversations with God.
She gets invited to join a Secret Club.
Life is confusing.
Margaret has lots of issues to sort out, from changes in her pubescent body to sex. We follow along as she shops for her first (grow) bra, and buys her first menstrual pads at the store with her friend.
Yes, you will like it, whether the film awakens your own youthful memories or reminds you of the awkwardness and anxieties of growing up.
To prepare for the debut of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” I watched a new documentary called “Judy Blume Forever.” Directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, it follows Judy from her upbringing in New Jersey to stay-at-home suburban housewife to famous novelist of young adult fiction.
The “warm, generous spirit” in the documentary is pretty close to the Judy I wave at on the streets of Key West, bump into at the Tropic Cinema, or buy a book from at Book & Books.
Somewhat shy, she always has a smile and a twinkle in her eye.
Blume, now 85, claims she has officially retired from writing. She says “In the Unlikely Event” (2015) was her last book. But let’s hope not. I’m wishing she has at least one more novel to come, one that helps septuagenarians and octogenarians deal with this phase of their life, the same way she helped them face life when they were preteens.