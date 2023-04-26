If you wander into the small bookstore tucked in a corner of The Studios of Key West, you may very well be assisted by a slender brunette who looks familiar. You’ve seen her face on the back cover of numerous books — Judy Blume. She likes to help out at this branch of Books & Books that she and her husband, George Cooper, helped found.

The writer maintains a home in Key West. When I lived there, she and George came over to my historic home for drinks. Admiring my bright-blue cabana out back, she said, “I’d like to have a writer’s shed like that.”

