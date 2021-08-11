You’ve probably taken the Jungle Cruise at Disney World (or one of Disney’s many theme parks around the world). Appropriately, it is part of Adventureland. The popular ride — a steamer that travels along a waterway surrounded by audio animatronic animals that makes you feel like you’ve been through wilder parts of Asia, Africa and South America.
One of the original attractions when Disneyland opened in 1955, it was then called the Jungle River Cruise. A Jungle Jim adventure amid King Kong scenery, it was largely inspired by “The African Queen,” that 1951 British-American film adapted from the 1935 novel of the same name. The movie starred Humphrey Bogart as a rough-edged boat captain who is ferrying a group of Methodist missionaries down the Ulanga River in Africa, a dangerous journey filled with crocodiles, leeches, mud and German soldiers.
You don’t really have to worry about those threats on a Disney theme park ride, but Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have their share of problems in “Jungle Cruise,” the new film based on that ride.
The storyline weaves its way between all of its antecedents — Frank Wolff (Johnson in a cap) is a cynical steamboat captain who agrees to guide two explorers on their quest for the fabled Tree of Life. His passengers are Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), an eccentric botanist, and MacGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall), Lily’s younger brother who’d rather be anywhere else than on a tiny boat chugging down the Amazon.
The story has fantastical elements. The bad guy is Lope de Aguirre (Édgar Ramíírez), a 16th-Century Basque Spanish conquistador who has spent centuries seeking the Tree of Life to cure his sickly daughter.
As it turns out, Captain Frank has a few secrets of his own, a just as time-out-of-joint background as Aguirre’s.
When first announced, the “Jungle Cruise” movie was set to star that box-office duo, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. But by the time the production made it through development, it was starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is currently ranked as the most famous person in the world.
The 47-year-old former WWE wrestler was the second-highest grossing movie star (believe it or not, Samuel L. Jackson is No. 1). He has ranked as the highest paid movie star for the past two years, according to Forbes.
When Disney opened the Jungle Cruise ride in 1955, Walt Disney himself was the first skipper of the boat. Now 66 years later, Johnson is the first cinematic skipper for Jungle Cruise.
“It’s an honor,” says Johnson. “Emily and I, that’s not lost on us, the responsibility and just the cool factor, that we have an opportunity to deliver something to the world that’s been iconic and beloved over the years. So, it was a real honor for us.”
Blunt is more sanguine. “It’s like this nostalgic joy bomb,” she chimes in. “It’s the movies you grew up watching, and that’s why we signed on. That’s why we wanted to do it. What’s the first movie you saw in theaters? It was ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’ I loved what Harrison Ford did because he was so human as an action star. He fell on his face and he was scared of stuff and everything had this mayhem to it. The action had levity to it, and I loved that as a kid. I remember being so inspired by him and re-watching all the films before I did ‘Jungle Cruise.’ And ‘Romancing the Stone’ is one I must have seen about 50 or 60 times.”
OK, we get it. Her role model for the film. She adds, “No one wears a hat like Harrison, so I can’t presume that I can rival him in that sense.”
Question is, can Johnson? In “Jungle Cruise,” the Rock covers his chrome-dome cranium for most of the movie with a hat. Well, actually a skipper’s cap.
To celebrate the release of “Jungle Cruise,” Johnson designed a special cap that resembles the one he wore in the movie; however, this cap has the added element of Mickey Mouse ears on top. Offered for sale on the shopDisney website, the hats sold out quickly.
Now if the movie has that same success ….