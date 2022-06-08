As a youngster I wanted to be a paleontologist. You know, study dinosaurs. I read books by Roy Chapman Andrews. I talked my way into graduate classes of Historical Geology. I now own an impressive collection of fossils — dinosaur eggs, footprints, gastroliths, coprolites, petrified bones.
So you can imagine that my socks were knocked off when I saw Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” back in 1993.
Dinosaurs came to life.
Of course, that was the theme of that fictional movie based on the same-named book by Michael Crichton. Dinosaurs are being cloned for an amusement park. What could possibly go wrong with that, bringing to life a rapacious Tyrannosaurus Rex?
Paleontologist Robert Bakker has called the T-Rex “the most popular dinosaur among people of all ages, all cultures and all nationalities.” Others brand the theropod as “one of the most dangerous predators to ever walk Earth.”
That first Spielberg film launched a movie franchise, six films thus far — the “Jurassic Park” trilogy and the “Jurassic World” trilogy.
The last in that list has just been unleashed on the movie-going public — “Jurassic World: Dominion,” it’s called.
Directed by Colin Trevorrow, this science-fiction adventure film concludes the storyline started in the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy.
As with its predecessors, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley produced the film, with Trevorrow and original director Steven Spielberg acting as executive producers.
Sort of like an “old home week,” the ensemble cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise.
This film picks up four years after the last installment. Dinosaurs now live alongside humans around the world. After all, “the idea of Henry Wu being the only person who knows how to create a dinosaur was far-fetched after 30 years of this technology existing,” says Trevorrow.
So we find “a world where a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy back road, or invade your campground looking for food. A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible — the same way we watch out for bears or sharks.”
As the movie promotion says, “This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era.”
Trevorrow teases, “We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them.”
Or do we?
Pratt (who plays dino trainer Owen Grady) says this about the storyline: “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of ‘Fallen Kingdom.’ ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’
The bad guy this time around is a Giganotosaurus. Even bigger than a T-Rex, this 43-foot carnivorous theropod was the apex predator of its ecosystem. Trevorrow says he saved the Giganotosaurus for the trilogy’s final installment to set up a rivalry with the T-Rex. He adds, “I wanted something that felt like The Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn.”
“Bigger? Why do they always have to go bigger?” says Ian Malcolm (Goldblum’s character).
But we moviegoers know the answer. Bigger is scarier.
For the filming, an animatronic Giganotosaurus was created. In fact, some 18 animatronics of varying sizes were created by designer John Nolan for the film. And, as with all the previous films, Industrial Light and Magic produced ultra-realistic CGI versions of the dinosaurs also.
Pratt called it “the biggest, baddest and best movie of the franchise.”
Trevorrow calls it “Jurassic Park VI, because it is.” He has brought the original premise of Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” to a satisfying conclusion.
While “Jurassic World: Dominion” completes the story arc, producer Frank Marshall does not rule out the possibility of future films. “We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is,” he says.
Stay tuned. Dinosaurs may not be extinct on the movie screen quite yet.
I wonder what a Giganotosaurus bone for my collection would cost?