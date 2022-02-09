Dame Agatha Mary Clarissa Christie (officially Lady Mallowan) has been called “The Queen of Crime.” This sobriquet came from her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, most of them featuring fictional sleuths Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple.
Agatha Christie’s mysteries have sold over 2 billion copies. Guinness’ Book of World Records lists her as the best-selling fiction writer of all time. Although a British subject, she was the first recipient of the Mystery Writers of America’s Grand Master Award. And the Crime Writers’ Association voted her the best crime writer ever.
Among her 33 Hercule Poirot novels, “The Mysterious Affair at Style” has been called the best crime novel ever. Published in 1920, it was Poirot’s first appearance. Eventually she grew tired of her Belgian detective, calling him “insufferable” and a “detestable, bombastic, tiresome, an egocentric creep.” Nonetheless, the public loved him and Christie felt it was her duty to produce what the public liked. She resisted the temptation to kill him off until 1975 with “Curtain: Poirot’s Last Case.”
Among her most critically acclaimed Poirot novels are “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile,” both having been made into movies multiple times.
On screen, Poirot has been played by 20-some actors, ranging from Albert Finney to Peter Ustinov, Ian Holm to Alfred Molina, Hugh Laurie to John Malkovich, to name a few.
Kenneth Branagh first played Poirot in 2017 in “Murder on the Orient Express.” And now he returns to the role with “Death on the Nile” — a sequel currently in theaters.
Most people have read “Death on the Nile” or seen one of the several movie versions. So the plot is familiar: “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.”
As with most screen adaptations, Branagh’s version of “Death on the Nile” has a high-profile cast. In addition to Branagh donning the thick moustache of Hercule Poirot, we have Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”), Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Tom Bateman (“Behind Her Eyes”), four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening (“American Beauty”), Russell Brand (“Get Him to the Greek”), Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”), Ali Fazal (“Mirzapur”), and Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”).
The film has seen several delays due to COVID, Hammer’s sex scandals and Wright’s anti-vaxxing stance. But now producer-director-star Branagh is ready to go.
Branagh envisions a film franchise based on Christie’s works. “You feel as though there is a world — a complete world that she’s created, certain kinds of characters who live in her world — that I think has real possibilities.”
Christie’s great-grandson James Prichard, chairman of Agatha Christie Limited, agrees.
The estate gave its blessing for Branagh to make some changes in the story. For instance, the passenger list has been reduced from 12 to nine and mainly consists of the honeymooning couple’s wedding guests. Some relationships have been altered.
“And if you think you know whodunit, think again,” says Branagh.
Branagh is better known for his Shakespeare adaptations (“As You Like It,” “Love’s Labour Lost,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” et al.), for being the former husband of Emma Thompson, and as the filmmaker behind the recent “Belfast” (an homage to his Irish childhood).
But he professes a taste for murder mysteries. Particularly those by Christie.
The Literary Encyclopedia describes Christie’s books as “intriguing puzzles which lead the bemused reader through shoals of red herrings until the murderer’s identity is revealed in the final chapter.”
She saw detective stories as modern morality tales about “the hunting down of Evil and the triumph of Good.”
“Death on the Nile” is ranked as “one of her top 10, in spite of an overcomplex solution.”
“Agatha felt it was one of her best books and one of her most personal books,” says Branagh.
He adds, “With Christie, people essentially have her down as a sort of Miss Marple — a sexless, removed, bookish, woolly, very English sort of individual. And they are not aware of the intrepid, pioneering, passionate woman that she was.”
That’s why Branagh chose to do “Death on the Nile.” He describes it as a “very dark, very sexy, unsettling” film.