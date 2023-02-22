You may not be familiar with a 1929 book titled “Nothing New in the West” (original title: “Im Westen nichts Neues”); however, you might recognize its popular name: “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Written by Erich Maria Remarque, the novel examines the trauma of war. It was banned in Nazi Germany.

This masterful tale of being a German soldier in World War I was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film in 1930. Also it was turned into a TV movie in 1979. And now we have a new version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” showing on Netflix and in theaters.

srhoades@aol.com