Last week I purchased a Venus Flytrap for $10. These carnivorous plants grow plentifully in the swamps of North Carolina. A local shop sells them. You don’t have to feed these plants. They produce pheromones that attract inspects to their little “jaws.”

In the movie “Little Shop of Horrors,” nerdy Seymour Krelborn pays “a dolla’ ninety-five!” for a strange plant at an out-of-the-way Chinese floral shop. He thought he was buying a Venus Flytrap, but none of the food he fed it seemed to work and it began to grow weaker. Then, Seymour accidentally pricked his finger and discovered that Audrey II (as he named the plant after his girlfriend) preferred blood.

