'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' slithers onto screen

You’ve probably heard some version of the urban legend: “A young boy gets a baby alligator for his birthday and flushes it down the toilet, not knowing what else to do about it. Years later, as the story goes, that same boy reaches into a sewer grate for a lost baseball, and his arm is ripped off by his former pet, now monstrous and ravenous for blood.”
Such an instance has never been documented. “Getting pulled into a sewer grating by Stephen King’s 'It' is more likely,” laughs a New York sewer inspector.
Yet, a few alligators — not giant nor albino nor blind — have been found in NYC sewers. The first sighting was in 1932, when an alligator was found lounging on the banks of the Bronx River. However, the most famous sighting came in 1935 when two teenagers shoveling snow in East Harlem came across a gator nosing its way out of a manhole.
That’s not what “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — the beloved children’s book written by Bernard Waber back in 1965 — is about. Its story follows Lyle, a city-dwelling crocodile who lives in a Victorian brownstone on 88th Street with the Primm family.
An animated musical based on “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” was aired on HBO in 1987.
And now “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” has become a live-action/animated hybrid film currently hitting movie theaters across the country.
Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, this is a musical with eight original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Pau (the songwriting duo known for “Dear Evan Hansen,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “La La Land”).
Canadian singer Shawn Mendes (“In My Blood,” “If I Can’t Have You”) voices Lyle the singing crocodile, whose songs can “heal a broken heart but who needs his own heart healed in turn.”
You see, when the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh has trouble adapting to his new surroundings. But all that changes when the boy discovers Lyle, a singing saltwater crocodile living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must band together with Lyle’s original owner to show the world “that family can come from the most unexpected places.”
As co-director Will Speck explains, “Josh (Winslow Fegley) as a kid is kind of anxious and has a hard time finding his way in this new city with this new environment, and Lyle helps him do that. Mr. Primm (Scott McNairy) has issues with his confidence and his courage, and being able to stand up for himself; Lyle wrestles him in the attic. It’s sort of a fun way to get that idea of finding your empowerment across. And Mrs. Primm (Constance Wu), who was a baker, sort of high-powered on that track, is taking a backseat to be present for Josh. She finds that she can actually do both.”
Then we have Hector P. Valenti (yes, Javier Bardem), the charismatic showman who tried to promote Lyle as a stage act. You may be surprised to find Bardem in such a whimsical role. Moviegoers expect to find him as a Bond villain or a psychotic killer in “No Country for old Men.”
However, co-director Josh Gordon reminds us: “It’s interesting. He started his career in comedy, and he also did a musical early on in Spain. He became this great, scary, powerful presence in all our minds — but in life he’s incredibly warm.”
But the star of the movie is clearly the big green reptile. As Will Speck says, “I think Lyle the character is a great conduit for understanding that your best version of your best self is when you’re supported unconditionally. And that can be any shape, any form, any person, any gender.”