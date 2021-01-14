I had hesitated reviewing “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” because it was the last film of Chadwick Boseman and I worried that the film itself would be overshadowed by maudlin sentiment for the talented young actor who was taken from us too soon due to unpublicized colon cancer.
His role as T’Challa in the blockbuster “Black Panther” film had made him not just the fictional king of Wakanda, but an iconic role model for millions of Black moviegoers worldwide.
Actors often get typecast. It’s hard to reinvent yourself after playing James Bond. Lynda Carter would always be TV’s Wonder Woman. Adam West could not break out of being TV’s Batman. George Reeves shot himself because the Superman role stymied his career. Mark Hamill started doing voice work when he couldn’t shake the image of Luke Skywalker.
Boseman faced the same threat, so he stepped up serious roles like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He was already a terrific actor — evidenced by his earlier stage work, and confirmed by films like “42,” “Get on Up,” “Marshall” and, more recently, “Da 5 Bloods.” Most of these are biopics about Black icons.
Then — with “Black Panther” — he became one.
Boseman will forever be remembered as the Marvel superhero, an inspiration for Black and white fans alike.
So I wanted to take a deep breath before watching “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” to give the movie a chance to stand on its own merit.
And it does.
Gertrude “Ma” Rainey was a real person, one of the earliest professional blues singers. Known as the “Mother of Blues,” she influenced a generation of musicians and poets.
In 1927, Ma recorded “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Not a reference to her derrière, the Black Bottom was a popular dance in the 1920s.
The movie was based on a 1984 play by August Wilson, one of his 10-play Pittsburgh Cycle (which included “Fences,” the film version starring and directed by Denzel Washington).
Washington is one of the producers of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” part of his deal to bring nine of Wilson’s plays to the screen. George C. Wolfe takes over the directing reins on this one. You can find it on Netflix.
The story is about the musical conflicts between Ma (Viola Davis) and her overconfident trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman), a member of the Georgia Jazz Band who wants to break out on his own as a songwriter. However, the film’s underlying theme is really about Black entertainers’ subservience to white music producers.
The band mocks Levee for being too accommodating with white people. He reveals that his father was lynched while trying to kill his wife’s white gang-rapists, so Levee shuffles and yes’s white people while biding his time to get what he wants.
Ma does not like her white bosses telling her how to sing. Levee and one of the other musicians fight over God’s treatment of Black people. And the fat-cat record producer wants to buy Levee’s songs for $5 each to be performed by a white band.
No, things are not going well for the Georgia Jazz Band.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (OK, maybe there is a double entendre here) serves as a double showcase for the intense talents of Davis (“Fences,” TV’s “How to Get Away with Murder”) and Boseman. Their performances will stick with you. She’s the epitome of soul; he wrestles with a broken soul.
Songstress Maxayn Lewis does most of the singing for Davis, but if you didn’t mind Marni Nixon singing for Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady,” you’ll have no complaint here. The music will have you jumping.
Based on a play, the movie’s a little stagy and talky. But it’s well done.
Being that Boseman died during post-production, this is technically his last film. I’m not going to sing Boseman’s praise or offer up an eulogy; you’ll be doing that yourself after you watch “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
The film is dedicated to Bosman “for his artistry and heart.”