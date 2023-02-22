My friend Chad used to perform with a group of dancers known as the Chappenwhales. Yep, chubby male terpsichoreans.

Actor Channing Tatum (“White House Down,” “The Lost City”) used to be a Chippendale-like dancer before he made it big. The muscled, fit kind. After working as a roofer in the Tampa area, he became a male stripper under the name “Chan Crawford.” Easier than pounding nails.

