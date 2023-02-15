Back when I was publisher of Marvel Comics, Ant-Man was a minor character — both in size and popularity. Ant-Man made his first appearance in 1979, co-created by David Michelinie, Bob Layton and John Bryne.
In his street identity, Ant-Man was actually an electronics expert (and sometimes burglar) named Scott Lang.
As Michelinie once explained: “I wanted something completely different, in both origin and motivation ... So I came up with the idea of a reformed criminal — not an unjustly accused innocent, which would have been the expected angle. And I figured that, as a burglar, he probably enjoyed the adrenaline rush of his previous ‘job,’ so the excitement of heroic adventure could fill that need in him, but legally.”
Having used up most of their A-list superheroes, Marvel Studios started breaking out minor characters a decade or so back, so Ant-Man got his own movie. With a worldwide gross of $518,858,449, the character was a hit.
Paul Rudd (“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “This Is 40”) was tapped to play Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The ensuing blockbusters have included “Ant-Man” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (2023), as well as some web and animated series.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — technically, third in the Ant-Man trilogy — is currently showing in theaters around the world. All three were directed by Peyton Reed (“Bring It On,” “The Break-Up”).
In this latest outing, Ant-Man (Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), along with Scott Lang’s teenage daughter Cassie (Katheryn Newton) explore the Quantum Realm, where they face off with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Kang is a powerful “time-traveling, multiversal adversary” who has been trapped in the Quantum Realm. He has been described as the “next big cross-movie villain for the MCU.”
“I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers,” says Reed. “Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we’re doing Kang the Conqueror. In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he’s a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won’t spoil for you, but he’s someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn’t exist that way. It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people’s minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse.”
Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods,” TV’s “Lovecraft Country”) sees Kang as akin to Iago in William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Othello.”
“But why was I into that? Because of classical texts. I mean, I do want to play Othello, but, in ‘Othello,’ you’ve always got to be careful about Iago, because Iago, that guy, that’s the most complex character. There’s very little he won’t do.”
An interesting cast, you’ll spot Michael Douglas and — yes! — Bill Murray.
Murray plays a character from the Wasp’s past. “It’s a crucial role,” says Reed. “A big theme in this movie is the things that parents and kids don’t say to each other, the secrets that they keep in families. In the last movie, when Hank and Hope rescue Janet, Evangeline Lilly’s character had this idea of: Oh, I’m going to be reunited with my mom, this is going to be great, we’re going to talk about everything. But what happens if the other person, in this case Janet, puts up a wall and maybe is not comfortable talking about certain things and doesn’t reveal certain things about her past? As we know from great stories, you can put the past behind you, but the past will always find a way to show up again. Bill’s character represents that in this movie.”
As for Paul Rudd (People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive), his shirtless scene got scrapped. Sorry, ladies.