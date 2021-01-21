Entertainment comes in many forms, so we try to mix up our reviews, covering a carousel of genres — dramas, blockbusters, documentaries, indies, you name it. So these week we went searching the streaming video platforms for a good slam-bam action movie.
When you think of action movies, Michael Bay comes to mind. He is the director of such memorable fare as “The Rock,” “Armageddon,” “Bad Boys,” and all those toy-inspired “Transformer” movies.
Bay started out in the ad business before morphing over to making music videos for Tina Turner, Meat Loaf, Lionel Richie and others. But it was his eventual feature films that won him wide acclaim as a filmmaker recognized for his high-grossing action-packed movies. His style is known for frenetic editing of action scenes, big explosions, lots of slow motion and extreme close-ups. You will know a Michael Bay movie when you see it.
His latest film is a good example, a non-stop actioner called “6 Underground.” You can find it on Netflix.
This $150-million thriller stars Ryan Reynolds as a billionaire out to save the world a piece at a time by organizing an international SWAT team comprised of six untraceable “ghosts.” Thus, the title. (Actually there are seven, but let’s not quibble.)
These are people with unique talents (driver, shooter, skywalker, CIA agent, etc.) who are thought to be dead. They never take assignments in cities where they have ever visited, maintaining anonymity.
Instead of names, they use numbers.
Reynolds is, of course, One. Sort of like Charlie in Charlie’s Angels, but he leads them on dangerous missions as if he’s Hannibal from the “A-Team.” Or Ethan Hunt in “Mission Impossible.” You get the idea.
This two-hour and seven-minute movie consists mainly of two segments:
The opening is one long fender-bending, tires-screeching, cars-flipping, explosive chase scene where our guys race a green Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio through the twisty streets of Florence, Italy, with about a zillion bad guys on their bumper.
The second part of the movie involves a coup d’état against the dictator of Turgistan, which involves a shoot-em-up in a high-rise penthouse apartment in Hong Kong and a battle royale (involving magnets) aboard a large yacht in the Turgistan harbor.
In between, you’ll find a few minutes of personal interaction among the Ghosts. To humanize them, I suppose.
Otherwise, just hold-your-breath, hang onto your seat and enjoy the ride.
Following his success in the “Deadpool” movies, Reynolds seems to enjoy flaunting his smart-aleck, loosey-goosey personae. You even see it in his Mint Mobile TV commercials.
You won’t recognize anyone else in the cast (other than Dave Franco as Six), but each does well with his or her stereotypic character.
The critics decry “6 Underground.”
My friend David Fear at Rolling Stone gave it one-and-a-half out of five stars, saying, “This is a Michael Bay movie. It’s like someone is repeatedly poking you in the parts of your brain that register mere sensation, and keeps hammering away until a line of drool drops from your downturned lip.”
Empire found it “derivative of Bay’s prior work.”
And Rotten Tomatoes calls it “loud, frenetic, and finally preposterous — which is either bad news or a hearty recommendation, depending how one feels about the movies of Michael Bay.”[
Me? On a Friday night after a tough week, I like a good action movie to clear my head. And, like I said, Michael Bay does action movies.