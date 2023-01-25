I once put up a bond for a guy who then skipped town, leaving me holding the bag. The bail bond company hired a bounty hunter — not the rough-and-tumble sort like Dog, but rather a grandmother in Mississippi who never left her desk. Using her computer, she found him hiding out in Colorado. She was good at finding missing people. Once she even found a man hiding out in a tent in the middle of a desert.
I thought about her while watching the new movie “Missing.” It’s currently playing in theaters.
The plot is familiar, a missing mom. But what’s different here is how she’s found.
As the story goes: Teenager June Allen’s mom goes to Colombia with a new boyfriend, but then disappears. The daughter’s attempt to contact her mom goes unanswered. But is June (played by Storm Reid) going to look for her mother (Nia Long)? You can bet on it.
The story hinges on how she goes about the search. Yes, this is truly a techno-thriller.
Originally intended to be a standalone sequel to “Searching” (2018), it spun off to have a cinematic life of its own.
“Searching” was about a father trying to find his daughter by searching through cellphones, laptops and surveillance footage. “Missing” uses the same techniques.
As the Roger Ebert website puts it, “Catching lightning in a bottle twice is nearly impossible, though, and ‘Missing’ lacks the novelty of its thrillingly clever predecessor.”
As it happens, I never saw “Searching,” so the high-tech detective work was fascinating for me.
“One major way ‘Missing’ has evolved from ‘Searching,’” Roger Ebert tells us, “is the way it features podcasters and TikTokers analyzing every little detail of the case, forming ill-founded opinions and spreading conspiracy theories for their own fame and gain. It’s at once amusing and dismaying. The directors also effectively employ Ring security video, which wasn’t as prevalent when the first film came out, as a source of tension; we see just enough to know there’s more we can’t see.”
“Missing” was written and directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick. This is their directorial debut, but this is familiar territory for them, being they were editors on “Searching.”