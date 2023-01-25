I once put up a bond for a guy who then skipped town, leaving me holding the bag. The bail bond company hired a bounty hunter — not the rough-and-tumble sort like Dog, but rather a grandmother in Mississippi who never left her desk. Using her computer, she found him hiding out in Colorado. She was good at finding missing people. Once she even found a man hiding out in a tent in the middle of a desert.

I thought about her while watching the new movie “Missing.” It’s currently playing in theaters.

