A few weeks ago, we listed the top 10 war films, asking readers to suggest others they might add. People certainly must like watching war films, because response was heavy.
Here are several examples, so many we’re unable to keep them to 10.
Movie buff Ben Volpian writes: “I didn’t elaborate much, but here are some of my picks aside from what you listed:
• “On the Beach” (1959) — Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner, Fred Astaire. I’ve commented on this movie several times, but in short, it’s the aftermath of nuclear war where everyone is either killed or will die from radioactive fallout, and when it premiered in Russia during the Cold War, the Russian people went into the streets to protest something that could easily happen. Life imitates art? Could it really happen this time?
• “In Harm’s Way” (1965) — John Wayne. Kirk Douglas, Patricia Neal and a dozen or two more. Brutal sea war mixed in with various locations and relationships.
• “The Train” (1964) — Burt Lancaster. Great World War ll action movie about the French resistance. Completely carried by Lancaster with a gritty cast.
• “Midway” (1976) — Charlton Heston and many more. The battle at Midway was a huge turning point of World War ll, when American carrier planes sunk four Japanese carriers. This ended Japan’s control of the seas. American code breakers directed command control to target the area of Japan’s attack plans. Original battle films are much better than the computer generated of today.
• “Sergeant York” (1941) — Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan, Ward Bond. Real-life story of a World War l hero who was originally a pacifist but ends up picking off the enemy like in a turkey shoot to save his fellow troops.
New Jersey fan Scott Dare offered:
• “They Were Expendable” (1945), “Stalag 17” (1953), “Air Force” (1943), “Operation Pacific” (1951), and “Back to Bataan” (1945).
And regular reader Ross Claiborne tossed in:
• “A Walk in the Sun” (1945) and “Battle Cry” (1955).
There were plenty more.
Director Sam Fuller defined the genre by saying that “a war film’s objective, no matter how personal or emotional, is to make a viewer feel war.”
These films certainly do that!
