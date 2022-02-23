Last week I invited readers to offer up their favorite adventure movies. Film aficianado Ben Volpian was quick to respond:
“So many to choose that I had to cut my list down,” Ben wrote. “Film makers can’t improve on these even as they go back as far as over 70-80 years ago. “Ben-Hur” was already picked so that’s why it’s not here, and I left off the cowboys as I have them in a separate category. Otherwise, “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “The Big Country,” and the “Far Country” as well as a few others would be in here.”
10) “Jeremiah Johnson” (1972) — Robert Redford, Will Geer. What makes men leave civilization to enter an often uncivilized, brutal world of survival on their own? I say civilization, although there is not much civilized about constant wars and turmoil down below away from the mountains.
9) “Captain from Castile” (1947) — Tyrone Power, Jean Peters, Cesar Romero, Lee J. Cobb. An adventure that leads from the relative comfort of Spain to parts unknown. This is probably a lesser-known film these days, but it’s one of my favorites and Tyrone Power carries the day.
8) “Captain Blood” (1935) — Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. You know the guy gets the girl in the end, but Flynn in the movie that made him a star, takes the long way around as he is a doctor, then slave, then captain of his ship. Talk about a ‘round-the-world adventure.
7) “Spartacus” (1960) — Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis and a cast of thousands. This is a brutal mano-a-mano protest that got out of hand. An adventure where men and women gave their all. Most have seen it, so no further explanation is necessary.
6) “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (1948) — Humphrey Bogart, Walter Houston. Plenty of action, greed and madness along with some lessons about life in this classic.
5) “Papillon” (1973) — Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman. How much suffering can someone take for committing a crime? You’ll see as men go through a living hell for their survival.
4) “The Four Feathers” (1939) — John Clements, Ralph Richardson. Hard to imagine the great lengths a man will go to prove himself worthy, while this adventure took him from the comfort of England to across the globe into the jaws of the enemy.
3) “Quest for Fire” (1981) — Everett McGill, Rae Dawn Chong, Ron Perlman. This telling of the dawn of man’s climb from near ape to man and more took four years to make. Another one with great scenery that was obviously painstakingly chosen. A serious film with some timely humor thrown in.
2) “The Count of Monte Cristo” (2002) — Jon Caviezel, Guy Pearce. Another movie that had it all: Love, hate, revenge and then righteousness, action, grit and splendor with beautiful scenes. Although a little slow in the beginning, it more than makes up for it.
1) “Captain Horatio Hornblower” (1951) — Gregory Peck and Virginia Mayo, whose casting made for a perfect and believable pairing. This great movie had it all — great actors/actresses, terrific plot, realistic action scenes, authentic-looking costumes, old sailing ships with gritty crews, some fantastic locations, forts and sprawling landscapes and seascapes. This movie is a tremendous adventure across the seas.
A few more that could be in the “A” list: “Northwest Passage,” “King Solomon’s Mines” (1950 version) with Stewart Granger, “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” “Treasure Island” (1934) with Wallace Beery, “The Kentuckian,” “The River of No Return,” “The Naked Prey,” and “Romancing the Stone.”
Movie whiz Ross Claiborne had one to add: “Gunga Din.” As Ross says, “Heroic Sam Jaffe atop the Temple warning Cary and the troops. Unforgettable.”