Readers of this column have their own favorite Christmas movies. Here are ten that were suggested as additions to last week’s list.
10) “It Happened on 5th Avenue” (1947) – Don DeFore, Charlie Ruggles, Gail Storm — One of my favorites, and that time of year makes it more fun. Although a comedy the plot is carried out with drama and good acting.
9) “The Christmas Card” (2006) – Ed Asner, John Newton, Alice Evans. Is this really how life is for some people? Is life sometimes too good to be true? Yep. An idyllic setting combined with lives well lived and honest, hard work makes a person think how this can wash your cares away.
8) “Remember the Night” (1940) – Fred MacMurray/Barbara Stanwyck — A prosecutor, MacMurray, takes shoplifter Stanwyck to his boyhood home during a Christmas court recess. Expectedly, sparks fly between them but it’s a good time getting there and the B&W enhances the mood rather than detracts.
7) “A Christmas Visitor” (2002) – William Devane, Meredith Baxter, Dean McDermott. This made for TV movie lets you search your imagination for answers that are found only at the end in this part fantasy.
6) “Holiday Affair” (1949) – Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh, Wendell Corey. Two good guys and no villain so chemistry goes to work. Another B&W that color was not necessary to improve the mood.
5) “Young Pioneer Christmas” (1976) – A pioneer couple lose their first baby and the wife finally breaks through her grief and they take the baby bassinet apart and make a sled for the family on the farm next door for the other couple’s child. It’s kind of a “Little House on the Prairie” story, based on the book by Rose Wilder Lane, daughter of Laura Ingalls Wilder. And it makes you grateful for every present you have ever received and every Christmas meal you have ever shared with your family.
4) “Mixed Nuts” (1994) – several hours on Christmas Eve in a crisis hot-line center where Phil (Steve Martin) works. Phil manages a suicide-prevention hotline called Lifesavers, assisted by Mrs. Munchnik (Madeline Kahn) and Catherine (Rita Wilson). On Christmas Eve, Phil learns that their landlord (Garry Shandling) is evicting them from their office. The trannie played by Liev Schrieber is hilarious.
3) “Scrooged” (1988) – Frank Cross (Bill Murray) is the head of a television network who is trying to put on a live version of “A Christmas Carol.” Disaster reins.
2) “Elf” (2003) – Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father.
1) “The Holiday” (2006) – Two women (Kate Winslet and Carmen Diaz) troubled with guy-problems swap homes in each other’s countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love.
Hope you had a wonderful Christmas, movie fans!