Last week we explored end-of-the-world movies, those dystopian tales of end times. Readers joined it, quite a number sharing their own candidates for our Top 10 list.
Among those more notable contributors were Ben Volpian, Sheldon Davidson and Janet Hartwell (aka Conchgoddess).
So here are 10 more from our readers.
10) “Contagion” (2011) — A little close to home in this age of coronavirus, this is the story of a pandemic started by a bat. Those battling it range from Matt Damon to Marion Cotillard, Lawrence Fishburne to Kate Winslet. No, the world doesn’t quite end, but … whew!
9) “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004) — Dennis Quaid fights climate change … not just any little snow storm, but a new Ice Age.
8) “Noah” (2014) — Yes, it’s a Biblical epic starring Russel Crowe as the titular ark builder, but you gotta admit, the world of that time ended.
7) “These Final Hours” (2015) — In this one, a comet does succeed in colliding with Earth. The film takes place 10 minutes after impact, when Australia has about 12 hours before the firestorm reaches the country.
6) “Wandering Earth” (2019) — A group of scientists seek to physically move the Earth to get it away from the ever-expanding sun, while avoiding collision with Jupiter.
5) “Miracle Mile” (1988) — After a nuclear war breaks out between Russia and the U.S., Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham try to find each other before the world ends.
4) “Idiocracy” (2006) — Luke Wilson and Mya Rudolph emerge from a suspension chamber to learn that civilization as they know it is gone, normal people replaced by idiots. No, the world hasn’t literally ended, but it may as well have.
3) “A Boy and His Dog” (1975) — Don Johnson and his misanthropic, telepathic dog wander a post-nuclear wasteland that used to be the Southwestern United States.
2) “The Omega Man” (1971) — Charlton Heston. Heston is one of the few survivors left in Los Angeles after nuclear war, and for much of the movie it is just him against a clan of night dwellers who are out to erase him. He is their enemy because of being a scientist, and they believe scientists are to blame for bringing about the destruction of the planet. Heston has free reign during daylight hours as these radiation affected souls can’t handle the bright sun, and he barely escapes numerous scrapes with these people by using all of his intellect and armaments. You’ll probably be surprised at the ending.
1) “On the Beach” (1959) — Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner and Fred Astaire who didn’t dance in his first dramatic role, but instead was just Ava’s friend and a race car driver in the last race of the year — actually the last race, period. After nuclear war breaks out, countries were either destroyed or were slowly doomed by huge, windblown radioactive fallout that would soon cover the entire globe. A powerful cast and a love that could never last between Peck and Gardner highlights the film, along with the stories of how others coped with their own unescapable despair that brings out the riveting, ultimate question: Why did they destroy the Earth? This four-star movie should be re-released and shown to every citizen of the world including all government officials.
OK, I can think of a few more — “Retreat” (2011), “Legion” (2010), “Children of Men” (2006), and one of my favorites, “The Road” (2009) — but we’ll stop here. This is the end.