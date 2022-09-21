Last week when we shared the Independence’s Top 10 Film Noir list, little did we expect the outpouring of fans of these so-called Dark Movies. Named by French film critics, Film Noir are American thrillers made during the period 1944-54, marked by moody black-and-white cinematography and an overbearing mood of pessimism, fatalism and menace.
Peyton Evans wrote, “Oh, film noir! Let’s have a festival!” Then provided these great selections:
10) “Diabolique” (1955) — Often described as a French psychological horror film, the plot focused on a woman (Véra Clouzot) and her husband’s mistress (Simone Signoret) who conspire to murder the man (Paul Meuriss).
9) “The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1945) — This third filming of James M. Cain’s novel. Frank (John Garfield) and Cora (Lana Turner) conspire to kill her husband to get his diner.
8) “Key Largo” (1948) — A U.S. Army veteran (Humphrey Bogart) visits the family of a dead friend at a Key Largo hotel, only to find it has been taken over by mobsters (Edward G. Robinson et al.). Can he save his friend’s father (Lionel Barrymore) and widow (Lauren Bacall) before a hurricane hits?
7) “Cape Fear” (1962) — Adapted from a John D. MacDonald novel, Robert Mitchum has never been scarier as an ex-con out to get revenge on the lawyer who put him away (Gregory Peck).
6) “The Red House” (1947) — A handicapped farmer (Edwin G. Robinson) and his sister (Judith Anderson) live on a sprawling farm with a mysterious red house hidden deep in the woods. Their adopted daughter (Alleen Roberts) and her boyfriend (Lon McCallister) search for the secret that hangs over the house.
Andrew Daly chimed in, “You want noir — this is as noir as it gets.” He suggested:
5) “The Third Man” (1949) — This Carol Reed classic gives us an American paperback writer (Joseph Cotton) who arrives in postwar Vienna to accept a job with his old pal Harry Lime (Orson Welles), only to learn that Lime is dead … or is he?
Ross Claiborne added, “Some noirs I love”:
4) “Crossfire” (1947) — Two officers (Robert Young and Robert Mitchum) suspect a soldier (Robert Ryan) of antisemitism as the motive of a man’s death.
3) “I Wake Up Screaming” (1941) — Told in flashbacks, Frankie (Victor Mature) is questioned by the police about the death of a young woman (Carole Landis). Betty Grable makes as rare dramatic appearance.
2) “Born To Kill” (1947) — A socialite and her new friend (Claire Trevor and Lawrence Tierney) go on the run following two mysterious deaths … but is she safe?
Then Ross responded, “I forgot one of the greatest.”
1)“Farewell, MyLovely” (1975) — Everyone will agree with this one, Raymond Chandler’s iconic detective Phillip Marlowe (Robert Mitchum) as he looks for a paroled convict’s missing girlfriend (Charlotte Rampling).
My movie pal Sheldon Davidson had one more to tout — “Scarlet Street” (1945) with Edward G. Robinson and Dan Duryea. He describes it as “the darkest of the dark.”
Wow! Maybe after watching all these noirs again, I’ll turn to lighter fare — Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland movies. No, I’m not talking about “Quicksand” or “The Clock.” Maybe I’ll do a marathon of “Strike Up the Band,” “Babes in Arms,” “Girl Crazy,” and “Andy Hardy Meets Debutante.”