Recently, we looked at the Top 10 MGM musicals. But 10 was not enough. Several readers added their suggestions to the list. The most comprehensive list came from movie maven Sheldon Davidson.
As Sheldon said, “Not all musicals make the Top 10, but here’s a few you left off.”
10) “High Society” (1956) — Starring Bing and Frank and Princess Grace. In this musical adaptation of “The Philadelphia Story,” a socialite is about to get married, leaving her ex-husband 48 hours to convince her that she still loves him. This was Grace Kelly’s last film before retiring to become a princess.
9) “Summer Stock” (1950) — Starring Judy Garland and Gene Kelly. A New England farmer allows a theatrical troupe to use her barn to put on a play.
8) “In the Good Old Summertime” (1949) — Starring Judy Garland, Van Johnson, and in her movie debut — Liza Minnelli. Andrew and Veronica are co-workers who dislike each other, but are unknowingly carrying on a romance through the mail. Yep, just like that classic movie, “The Shop Around the Corner.”
7) “The Harvey Girls” (1946) — Starring Judy Garland and Ray Bolger. A mail-order bride meets up with a group of women who plan to open a Harvey House restaurant.
6) “For Me and My Gal” (1942) — Starring Judy Garland and Gene Kelly. Two entertainers fall in love at the beginning of World War I.
5) “Cabin in the Sky” (1943) — Starring Ethel Waters, Lena Horn, Louis Armstrong, and Eddie Anderson, also known as Rochester. In this all-black musical, a gambler is shot, but get a beyond-the-grave second chance to make it up to his wife.
4) “Broadway Melody of 1940” (yes, 1940) — Starring Fred Astaire and Eleanor Powell, with George Murphy. The fourth and final musical to bear the “Broadway Melody” name. A dance team gets confused when one is invited to star in a show with a beautiful performer.
3) “Easter Parade” (1948) — Starring Fred and Judy Garland, with Ann Miller. A nightclub performer tries to make his partner jealous with a chorus girl. The title song had been sung in earlier movies, but Judy does it justice here.
2) “The Barclays of Broadway” (1949) — Starring Ginger Rogers and Fred. A married musical team splits up so the wife can become an actress. Fred Astaire had sung “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” to Ginger Rogers previously in “Shall We Dance,” but they had never danced to it. Rogers suggested that they use the song again (this time dancing), and so it was included.
1) “Three Little Words” (1950) — Fred, Vera-Ellen and Red Skelton. Worth the price of admission. Fred, a gentile, improbably playing the part of Jewish songwriter Bert Kalmar, singing the Groucho line from “Captain Spaulding”: Party guests: ”The Captain is a very moral man! Hooray for Captain Spaulding, the African Explorer!” Groucho: “Did someone call me Schnorrer?” That may the only time Fred Astaire ever said a Yiddish word in a movie.
Other musicals? As movie buff Ben Volpian advised, “Most anything with Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse will do.”