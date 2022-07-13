Last week, we looked at my Top 10 Movie Opening Lines. Turns out, readers had some favorite opening lines to share, too.
Fred Johnston liked “Way out west there was this fella I wanna tell ya about. Goes by the name of Jeff Lebowski” from “The Big Lebowski.” Robert B. picked “She shivers in the wind like the last leaf on a dying tree.” from “Sin City.” Sheldon Davidson offered “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” from the book-inspired “A Tale of Two Cities.”
There are so many memorable lines to choose from, we thought we’d give you another 10.
Many come from the books that provided for a basis of the movie: For example, “Please, sir, I want some more” from the movie “Oliver!” based on Charles Dickens’s “Oliver Twist.”
Others lines are suggested by the title itself: “The hills are alive with the sound of music” heralds “The Sound of Music.”
But others are unique: Here are more favorites:
10) “Yes, this is Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. It’s about five o’clock in the morning – that’s the homicide squad, complete with detectives and newspaper men. A murder has been reported from one of those great big houses in the 10,000 block. You’ll read about it in the late editions, I’m sure.” – “Sunset Boulevard” (1950).
9) Tie: “Today is a good day to die.” — “Flatliners” (1990).
Tie: “This is the story of how I died.” — “Tangled” (2010).
8) ”Memory is a selection of images, some elusive, others imprinted indelibly on the brain. The summer I killed my father, I was 10 years old.” — “Eve’s Bayou” (1997).
7) Tie: “Who am I? You sure you want to know?” — “Spider-Man” (2002).
Tie: “People are always asking me if I know Tyler Durden…” — “Fight Club” (1990).
6) “The world is changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air.” Æ “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001).
5) “When I think of my wife, I always think of her head. I picture cracking her lovely skull. Unspooling her brains. Trying to get answers. The primal questions of any marriage: ‘What are you thinking?’ ‘How are you feeling?’ ‘What have we done to each other?’” — “Gone Girl” (2014).
4) Tie: “Only ever met one man I wouldn’t wanna fight.” — “Million Dollar Baby” (2004).
Tie: “I remember those cheers. They still ring in my ears.” — “Raging Bull” (1980).
3) “Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a (blank)ing big television.” — “Trainspotting” (1996).
2) “When I was young — about 8 or so — I tried making friends with God by inviting him to my house to watch the World Series. He never showed.” — “The Basketball Diaries” (1995)
1) “Now I want you to remember that no bastard ever won a war by dying for his country. He won it by making the other poor dumb bastard die for his country.” — “Patton” (1970).
Honorable mention: “Are you watching closely?” – “The Prestige” (2006).
Well, are you?