Lots of readers weighed in on last week’s Top 10 list of movie quotes.
Movie maven Sheldon Davidson wrote: “Easy to pick the Top 10 movie quotes on a list — I looked at the list on the Internet — I asked: what about all the other great movie lines that didn’t make the AFI publication? My answer to that rhetorical question is as follows:”
10) Tie: “Wall Street” (1968) — Gordon Gecko (Michael Douglas) tells his philosophy: “The point is, ladies and gentlemen, that greed, for lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right, greed works.”
10) And ”The Asphalt Jungle (1950) — Doc Riedenschneider (Sam Jaffe): “One way or another, we all work for our vice.”
9) “The Big Sleep” (1946) — Philip Marlow (Humphrey Bogart) explains to General Sternwood that he had met Sternwood’s daughter in the hall. “She tried to sit in my lap while I was standing up.”
8) “Goodfellas” (1990) — Gangster Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) reduces Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) to a trembling punk when he turns Hill’s minor compliment — “Tommy, you’re funny” — into a threatening moment. DeVito: “I’m funny how, I mean funny like I’m a clown, I amuse you? I make you laugh; I’m here to amuse you? What do you mean funny, funny how? How am I funny?”
7) “How to Marry a Millionaire” (1953) — Schatze Page (played by Lauren Bacall, the widow of Humphrey Bogart) refers to the idea of older men marrying younger women: ”Look at Roosevelt, look at Churchill, look at that old fella what’s his name in ‘The African Queen.’”
6) “To Catch a Thief” (1955) — John Robie (Cary Grant) and Frances Stevens (Grace Kelly) on a chicken picnic lunch: Stevens: “You want a leg or a breast?” Robie: “You make the choice.”
5) “Casablanca” (1942) — Ugarte (Peter Lorre): “You despise me, don’t you?” Rick (Humphrey Bogart): “If I gave you any thought, I probably would.”
4) “A Night at the Opera” (1935) — Otis B. Driftwood (Groucho): “It’s all right, that’s in every contract. That’s what they call a sanity clause. Fiorello (Chico): “You can’t fool me! There ain’t no Sanity Claus!”
3) “Star Wars, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) — Darth Vader (James Earl Jones’s voice) speaks to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Vader: ”Obi-Wan never told you what happened to your father.” Luke: “He told me you killed him!“ Vader: “No, I am your father.”
2) “Notorious” (1946) Directed by Alfred Hitchcock — When Alexander Sebastian (Claude Rains), a member of a secret Nazi ring in Brazil learns that he has married an undercover American agent, Alicia Huberman (Ingrid Bergman), he seeks advice from his mother, Mme. Anna Sebastian (Leopoldine Konstantin) Her cogent answer: ”We are protected by the enormity of your stupidity, for a time.”
1) Tie: ”And Justice For All” (1979) — Judge Rayford (Jack Warden): “Mr. Kirkland, you are out of order!” Arthur Kirkland (Al Pacino): “You’re out of order! You’re out of order! The whole trial is out of order! They’re out of order!”
1) And “Midnight Cowboy” (1969) — Ratso Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman) yells at a cab driver while he bangs on the hood of the cab: ”I’m walking here! I’m walking here!”
Good list in my opinion.
But there’s more.
Andrew Daly adds, “You missed one of the greatest movie lines: “If God didn’t want them sheared, He wouldn’t have made them sheep.” The great Eli Wallach, in ‘The Magnificent Seven.’”
Tim Gratz likes the line from “A Few Good Men,” Jack Nicholson shouting: “You can’t handle the truth!”
Ross Claiborne remembers: Lou Gehrig’s “... but today I’m the happiest ....”
And Peyton Evans picks “You have come between me and disaster more than once, Captain Butler, I’m not likely to question any device of yours.” from “Gone with the Wind.”
Everybody has a favorite!