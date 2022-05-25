For the past few weeks, we have been debating the Top 10 Best Films Ever Made. We started with a wonky readers’ poll from Rotten Tomatoes, then piled on the opinions and suggestions of various movie fans who follow this column.
I would argue that most of these readers listed their “favorite” movies, not necessarily the critically “best.”
Forget all that. Here is my own list. After all, I am the film critic here, so I get the last word.
10) “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952) — Directors Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly take us back to the beginning of talkies, with lots of singing and dancing by three audacious performers (Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds).
9) “The Third Man” (1949) — Director Carol Reed weaves a masterpiece with this tale of foreign intrigue. A pulp writer (Joseph Cotton) goes to postwar Vienna to investigate the death of his old pal, Harry Lime (Orson Welles).
8) “Sunset Boulevard” (1950) — Director Billy Wild takes us behind the celluloid of Hollywood as a washed-up screenwriter (William Holden) falls under the spell of a faded film star (Gloria Swanson).
7) “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962) — Director David Lean captures the panoramic majesty of the Middle East as British officer T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole) unites Arab tribes against the Turks.
6) “The Godfather, Part II” (1974) — Director Francis Ford Coppola unfolds the early life of Mafia chieftain Vito Corleone (Al Pacino) in this greatest sequel ever.
5) “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) — Directors Victor Fleming and uncredited George Cukor and Mervyn LeRoy magically retold L. Frank Baum’s story of Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her friends following the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City.
4) “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) — Director Robert Mulligan captures Harper Lee’s story of Southern lawyer Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) standing up for what’s right.
3) “Raging Bull” (1980) — Director Martin Scorsese presents boxer Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro) in this outstanding biopic.
2) “Citizen Kane” (1941) — Director Orson Welles offers up a roman a clef of William Randolph Hearst, here called Charles Foster Kane (played by Welles himself).
1) “Casablanca” (1942) — Director Michael Curtiz gives us a bittersweet romance set during World War II, when of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman) walks into Rick’s. Will Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) and Capt. Louis Renault (Claude Rains) do the right thing for the war effort? You know the answer by now.
The late film critic Roger Ebert’s list included many of the above, plus a few that I came close to adding — like “La Dolce Vita,” “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Notorious.”
The late Pauline Kael had several I wanted to add — like “The African Queen,” “All About Eve” and “The Awful Truth.”
IMDb’s combined critic scores added several more Alfred Hitchcock films — “Rear Window” and “Vertigo.” Also, “Moonlight,” “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” and “Some Like It Hot” almost made the cutoff.
Many critics argue over “Godfather” versus “Godfather II.”
But I’ll stick with my Top 10.