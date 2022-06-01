Last week I shared my picks of the Top 10 best movies ever made.
Many fans weighed in. Ross Claiborne says, “Your list is virtually mine, though I still maintain that ‘The Bandwagon’ is superior to ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’ Maybe it’s the choice of Astaire over Kelly.”
Other fans dug their feet in. Ben Volpian says, “I’ll still stick with ‘Ben-Hur’ No. 1 and ‘Doctor Zhivago’ No. 2, even though I considered throwing out the Doctor because of current events.”
I think we have to make the distinction between “Best Movies” and “Favorite Movies.” One is a critical appraisal; the other a personal choice.
Last week I gave my “best ever” picks, so this week I’m sharing my own “personal faves.” You’ll note that a few of these were among my picks of the “best,” but many of those below didn’t make that list.
Two separate yardsticks.
10) “Manhattan” (1979) — When it comes to Woody Allen movies, I know I’m supposed to pick “Annie Hall,” but “Manhattan” (although unPC because of its May-December theme) is nevertheless a beautifully made film that sweeps me away with its Gershwin music.
9) “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966) — The Italians did great Western movies. Sergio Leone made a star of Clint Eastwood by having him stare down Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef in the climatic gunfight. Ah, the tension.
8) “The Third Man” (1949) — Orson Welles stood out as the enigmatic Harry Lime, the focus of the movie but barely seen. Joseph Cotton as the hack writer who is Lime’s old friend provides the glue to hold the story together.
7) “Bringing Up Baby” (1938) — The Best Screwball Comedy Ever, with Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn babysitting a leopard. Need I say more?
6) “The Graduate” (1967) — A young Dustin Hoffman learns about life (“Plastics”) and love (“Hello, Mrs. Robinson”) in this Mike Nichols classic.
5) “Holiday Inn” (1942) — Yes, it had blackface, that shameful racist anachronism. Aside from that, this is a wonderful Christmas movie filled with Irving Berlin tunes … plus dancing and singing by Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby. Hard to resist.
4) “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) — A magical movie, it kindled my love for the cinema. Judy Garland finds that she’s not in Kansas anymore.
3) “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) — A near-perfect film, we learn about doing the right thing from Gregory Peck, cast in the role of his lifetime as lawyer Atticus Finch.
2) “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) — Sure, it’s hokey, but so what? Christmas would not be Christmas without this life lesson about making a difference. This is Jimmy Stewart’s best among many great films.
1) “Casablanca” (1942) — This one makes almost everyone’s list. Humphrey Bogart as an ex-pat bar owner co-stars with Ingrid Bergman as his long-lost love.
Yes, favorite movies range from those that touch us in a special way to guilty pleasures.
If you ask me again, I’d probably add these to my Top 10 favorite movies list: “Nashville” (1975), “The Searchers” (1956), “Chinatown” (1974), “Night of the Living Dead” (1968), “Knife in the Water” (1962), “Blade Runner” (1982), and “The Shining” (1980).
It’s an ever-shifting kaleidoscope.