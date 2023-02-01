I collect original photographs by famous photographers and donate them to colleges and museums. One of the images I donated a few years back was by Nan Goldin. It was a beautiful blank-and-white silver print, an informal portrait of a woman, capturing the human condition.
Nancy Goldin (born Sept. 12, 1953) is a New York-based photographer and activist known for her work with LGBT subcultures and with the HIV/AIDS crisis.
There’s a new documentary titled “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” screening at Tropic Cinema. Awarded the Golden Lion at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, it recounts Goldin’s efforts to hold Purdue Pharma accountable for the opioid epidemic.
You see, after suffering a near-fatal overdose of Oxycontin, Goldin co-founded Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (P.A.I.N.) in 2017. The new advocacy group targeted the Sackler family, which controls Purdue Pharma, one of the main manufacturers of the drug.
The film’s goal was to convince major museums to sever ties with the Sacklers, known for their financial support of the arts. The program was largely successful and, in 2021, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy.
The documentary is divided into seven segments, each beginning with a photographic display of a period of Goldin’s life before flashing forward to footage of her recent protests with P.A.I.N.
Those demonstrations include P.A.I.N.’s initial 2018 protest at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as those at the Guggenheim and the Louvre.
The film is narrated by Goldin herself, along with additional comments from associates such as journalist Patrick Radden Keefe and P.A.I.N. member Megan Kapler.
Born in Washington, D.C., Goldin was mostly raised in Massachusetts. However, she left home at 13 or 14 and enrolled at the Satya Community School. There, a staff member introduced her to the camera.
Goldin’s first solo show, held in Boston in 1973, was based on her photographic forays among the city’s gay and transgender communities.
At 18, Goldin “fell in with the drag queens,” living with them and photographing them. “My desire was to show them as a third gender, as another sexual option, a gender option. And to show them with a lot of respect and love, to kind of glorify them because I really admire people who can recreate themselves and manifest their fantasies publicly,” recalls Goldin.
Nan Goldin graduated from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in 1978, then moved to New York where she began documenting the post-punk new-wave music scene. Discovering the hard-drug subculture of the Bowery, she referred to the people she met as “my tribe.”
Goldin’s photographs are most often presented as a slideshow, often shown at film festivals rather than displayed in a gallery. “Her works are developing more and more into cinemaesque features, exemplifying her gravitation toward working with films,” says Robert Ayer in a profile of the artist.
Goldin’s photographs celebrate those who live marginal lives. Her main themes are “love, gender, domesticity and sexuality.”
But “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” shows her fiercer side: an advocate on a mission.