I collect original photographs by famous photographers and donate them to colleges and museums. One of the images I donated a few years back was by Nan Goldin. It was a beautiful blank-and-white silver print, an informal portrait of a woman, capturing the human condition.

Nancy Goldin (born Sept. 12, 1953) is a New York-based photographer and activist known for her work with LGBT subcultures and with the HIV/AIDS crisis.

srhoades@aol.com