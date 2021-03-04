Noël Coward was a British playwright known for his wit. His 1941 play “Blithe Spirit” was a prime example. A fantasy comedy about a man and his wife being haunted by the ghost of his first wife, it was a great success.
In 1945 director David Lean turned “Blithe Spirit” into a film starring Rex Harrison. And now Edward Hall has directed a remake.
Over the weekend, I watched both versions. You can catch the new “Blithe Spirit” at select movie houses — including Tropic Cinema — as well as on such streaming video platforms as Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. The original screwball comedy can be found on HBO Max, The Criterion Channel, Apple TV and Prime.
Let’s concentrate on the 2020 redo: As in the play, we meet celebrated novelist Charles Condomine (Dan Stevens takes on the Rex Harrison role with slapstick buffoonery) and his wife, Ruth (bubbly Isla Fisher). Charles is suffering from writer’s block, so to help him finish an overdue screenplay he calls on Madame Arcati (Dame Judi Dench) to conduct a séance. And who should pop up during this otherworldly outing but his dearly departed first wife Elvira (Leslie Mann).
Awkward!
Refusing to go away, the ghostly visitation disrupts the writer’s household — scaring Ruth, throwing knives at the cook, trying to rekindle her lovey-dovey relationship with Charles.
Desperate, Charles turns to the medium for a bit of exorcism, but Elvira refuses to go. It seems his late wife doesn’t subscribe to those “till death do we part” vows. A china cabinet nearly falls on our boy’s head. The brake linings on his car get cut. Yes, she wants Charles to join her in the afterlife.
Even more awkward!
What we have is a murder mystery with no murder.
The 1945 film wasn’t very successful. But it gained popularity over the years, with the British Film Institute restoring it for another release. Today, it’s considered a classic.
The 2020 remake suffers the same sort of tepid reception. Metacritic reports “generally unfavorable reviews.”
As one movie fan put it, “This version did not keep any of the Coward humor or elegance his works were known for.”
But neither did the original film. Noël Coward complained to David Lean, “Why the hell did you (blank) up the best thing I ever did?”
While the first film was renowned for its use of technicolor, this new one works hard to outdo it with rooms decorated a bright blue, an electric green or a warm peach. The cinematography is crisp and vibrant.
This newer version relies on double exposures to provide transparency for the ghost. However, David Lean took a different approach in his filming: “Hammond wore fluorescent green clothes, makeup, and a wig, with bright red lipstick and fingernail polish. Each time she moved, a special light would be directed on her, allowing her figure to glow even in dimly lit scenes and giving her an otherworldly appearance.”
Interesting, you have to admit.
Unfortunately, the cast does not live up to the original.
Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is not as suave as Rex Harrison.
Isla Fisher (“Now You See Me”) falls short of the elegant Constance Cummings.
Dame Judi (“Philomena,” “Skyfall”) is badly miscast, her bland performance lacking the wacky eccentricity of Dame Margaret Rutherfordton.
American actress Leslie Mann (“The Other Woman,” “This Is 40”) as the ghost has the right pedigree (she’s married to comedy genius Judd Apatow), but Kay Hammond set the standard as the titular spirit — although her humor was more droll than blithe.
One moviegoer who saw the new version opined, “Actors seemed to be just going through the motions. I was hoping they would have done a modernized version instead of keeping it in 1937. I failed to have a good laugh.”
Another sniped, “The new script retains only a scattering of the Noël Coward dialogue and the new stuff makes all the characters unlikeable and tedious.”
Even though Coward hated the 1945 “Blithe Spirit,” it was closer to the dialogue of stage version. In this retelling, Edward Hall relies on clichés over witty repartee.
Another movie fan countered, “I have just watched this remake and thoroughly enjoyed a good romp. Please don’t harp on about the original and how good it was. Enjoy the cast hamming it up (no bad thing for a comedy) and great period sets. Loved it!”
I agree. Take it for what it is: A pleasant diversion with the battle of the sexes spanning this world and the next.