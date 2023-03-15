Don’t forget that the Key West NOW Film Festival continues through the month of March, a film screening at the Tropic every Wednesday. Today is that of the 1966 Haley Mills classic, “The Trouble with Angels.”

“There’s something for everyone, men and women alike, in this interesting collection of films,” says Andrea Henley Heyn, coordinator of the festival. “Action-packed docu-drama, cult classics, New Wave pioneers, even light-hearted comedy in a convent. A real feast of great films by women!”

