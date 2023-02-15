Similar to the Amazons of Greek mythology, the Dahomey Mino (sometimes called the Agojie) were an all-female military regiment in West Africa from the 17th to 19th Century. “The Woman King” is an action film about these fierce warriors.
Set in the 1820s, the story follows General Nanisca, leader of the Agojie who liberate Dahomean women abducted by slavers from the Oyo Empire. When King Ghezo declares war on the Oyo, Nanisca must train a new generation of troops. Among them is Nawi, a girl whose strange birthmark reveals a secret past.
When the Agojie attack the Oyo and their Portuguese allies, Nawi is captured. Defying orders, Nanisca sets out with a group of warriors to rescue them. The outcome is a matter of historical record, with Nanisca being crowned Warrior King. Becoming King Ghezo’s partner and equal in ruling Dahomey fulfills the prophecy of two kings, a man and a woman who are exact equals.
Producer Maria Bello came across the legend while visiting Benin in West Africa. However, the project was held up for years, green-lighted only after the success of Marvel’s “The Black Panther.”
Oscar-winner Viola Davis (“Fences,” “Doubt”) launches herself into the action hero arena as General Nanisca. Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu (TV’s “The Underground Railroad) takes on the role of Nawi. John Boyega (Finn in the “Star Wars” films) is properly regal as King Ghezo. And Jordan Bolger (TV’s “Peaky Blinders”) is Malik, the half-Dahomean slaver who befriends Nawi.
Davis is one of the few performers to have been awarded an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony (known as EGOT). Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2012 and 2017, and in 2020. And The New York Times ranked her ninth on its list of the Greatest Actors of the 21st Century.
Screening Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Tropic Cinema, “The Warrior King” marks the beginning of the third annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival.
Among the upcoming Women’s Film Festival entries to put on your calendar is “Born in Flames” (March 8), “Trouble with Angels” (March 15), “Cleo from 5-7” (March 22), and “The Janes” (March 29) with two of the original Janes available by Zoom for a discussion after that screening.
This year’s NOW Women’s Film Festival certain lives up to its motto: “By Women, About Women, FOR Everyone.”