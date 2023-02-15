Similar to the Amazons of Greek mythology, the Dahomey Mino (sometimes called the Agojie) were an all-female military regiment in West Africa from the 17th to 19th Century. “The Woman King” is an action film about these fierce warriors.

Set in the 1820s, the story follows General Nanisca, leader of the Agojie who liberate Dahomean women abducted by slavers from the Oyo Empire. When King Ghezo declares war on the Oyo, Nanisca must train a new generation of troops. Among them is Nawi, a girl whose strange birthmark reveals a secret past.

srhoades@aol.com

Tags

Recommended for you