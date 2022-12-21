For cinephiles, a good double feature to catch is Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Raphael Sbarge’s new documentary “Only in Theaters.” Both are playing at Tropic Cinema.
Afterward, make it a triple feature by watching “Cinema Paradiso” on streaming video.
In “The Fabelmans,” Spielberg gives us a nostalgic look at the making of a young moviemaker — a semi-autobiographical film based on his love of movies.
“Only in Theaters” offers a nostalgic look at movies from the viewpoint of a community movie house. Here, we meet three generation of exhibitors behind the Laemmle Theatres, a beloved 84-year-old art house chain in Los Angeles.
And “Cinema Paradiso” tells the story of a filmmaker recalling his childhood when falling in love with movies, thanks to a deep friendship with his hometown movie house’s projectionist.
Since we’ve recently reviewed “The Fabelmans,” we will focus this review only on “Only in Theaters.” Directed by Raphael Sbarge, this documentary delivers a heartfelt introduction to the Laemmle family, examining their challenges, losses and personal triumphs in operating their movie chain.
The industry faces seismic changes.
As the Los Angeles Times puts it: “The story here is beautiful and complicated, one in which the twin weights of legacy and calling bear down on the need to survive in changing times.”
To tell the story, “Only in Theaters” calls on an array of movie luminaries — Leonard Maltin, Cameron Crowe, James Ivory, Ava DuVernay, Nicole Holofcener and Kenneth Turan, among others.
Four generations of the Laemmle family have dedicated themselves to film. The small theatrical chain is responsible for bringing foreign films to Los Angeles. “The Laemmle Theaters’ impact on Hollywood and world cinema cannot be overstated,”
Greg Laemmle, CEO of the Laemmle Theaters, reminisces about the family business. “I did grow up in a movie theater,” he says. “And my mother used to nurse me at the box office when she was selling tickets.”
The art house chain traces its history back to Kurt and Max Laemmle, brothers who got out of Germany just ahead of Nazi crackdowns. Their father’s first cousin was the founder of Universal Pictures, so they joined him before starting their own movie house in 1938. As the family likes to say, “There really has been a Laemmle in the film business ever since there was a film business.”
“The theater business for a while did nothing but just make money,” recalls 103-year-old Alyse Laemmle, wife of Kurt. But the rise of television crippled Hollywood.
In the meantime, “the French New Wave found its home here,” points out Vera Mijojlic, director of the Southeast European Film Festival.
But today, “We’ve been feeling the pressure of the streaming systems,” laments Bob Laemmle.
The film is prescient. Tropic Cinema is undergoing its own pressures as a viable exhibitor — only recently closing down one of its four auditoriums in a cutback. Only the public’s support can save the Tropic in the long run.
There are lots of ways you can help support the Tropic. Here’s how some have contributed: Big donations can be seen by Jean Carper’s mother’s name on a theater auditorium. Or like Stanley and Judith Zabars’ names over the concession bar. Or the waterfall sculpture off the lobby listing names of financial donors. Or my name (among many others) on the back of an auditorium seat. Or buying a Tropic membership. Or simply purchasing a ticket.
“Only in Theaters” proffers the optimistic view that “we’re always going to want, in some level, that experience of us sitting in that movie theater.”
Let’s hope so.
Needless to say, “Only in Theaters” will be showing only in theaters.