“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture. Critics have hailed it anywhere from “exhilarating, funny and moving” to “outrageous, confusing or confounding.”
But it raises the question, what are Oscar’s Top 10 Best Pictures during its 95 years of selecting Best Pictures?
Every list we looked at varied. But for today’s examination, we used the Rotten Tomatoes list, in that it is compiled by an amalgamation of professional film critics.
Let’s see if you agree:
10) “Sunrise” (1927) — Tomatometer Ranking 98%. Ever seen this one? If not, you’re missing out on a great movie. Janet Gaynor stars as a forlorn farmer’s wife in F.W. Murnau’s bittersweet masterpiece. According to Rotten Tomatoes, “Boasting masterful cinematography to match its well-acted, wonderfully romantic storyline, ‘Sunrise’ is perhaps the final — and arguably definitive — statement of the Silent Era.”
9) “All Quiet on the Western Front” (1930) — 98%. The original one, not the recent Best International Film winner. Director Lewis Milestone delivered perhaps the greatest anti-war polemic ever.
8) “Rebecca” (1940) — Ranking 98%. Alfred Hitchcock’s first American film is a haunting masterpiece about a young woman (Joan Fontaine) who marries a mysterious widower.
7) “It Happened One Night” (1934) — Ranking 98”%. Frank Capra’s romantic comedy follows the misadventures of a spoiled heiress (Claudette Colbert) and a dashing newspaperman (Clark Gable).
6) “Schindler’s List” (1993) — Ranking 98%. Steven Spielberg’s moving Holocaust film captures the humanity of businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) as he rescues Jews from the Nazis. And it’s a true story.
5) “Moonlight” (2016) — Ranking 98”%. Barry Jenkins gives us a look at three phases in the life of a young black man growing up in Miami.
4) “On the Waterfront” (1954) — Ranking 99%. Elia Kazan’s thought-provoking look at a dockworker (Marlon Brando) who had been an up-and-coming boxer.
3) “All About Eve” (1950) – Ranking 99%. Sophisticated and funny, Joseph L. Mankiewicz gives us the backstage story of aspiring actress Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) versus a dazzling old pro (Bette Davis).
2) “Casablanca” (1942) — Ranking 99%. A nightclub owner in Morocco (Humphrey Bogart) meets up with an old fame (Ingrid Bergman) during World War II. An undisputed masterpiece of love and romance from Michael Curtiz.
1) “Parasite” (2019) — Ranking 99%. Writer -director Bong Jong delivers a twisty tale of class discrimination between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan in this oddball tale of murder.
Where, you say, is “The Godfather?” (It ranked No. 13.)
And “Lawrence of Arabia?” (It ranked a distant No. 36.)
“Gone With the Wind?” (No. 55.)
What about “Citizen Kane?” (It didn’t win a Best Picture Oscar.)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” squeezed into the No. 26 slot.