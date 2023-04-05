Remember Bob Ross? He was that bushy-hair painter you’d see on PBS. His instructional show ran from 1983 to 1994. You can still catch rerun in some areas.

Robert Norman Ross was an U.S. Air Force records technician who took up painting on the side in the late ‘70s. Stationed in Alaska, he sold paintings of landscapes on novelty gold mining pans. When his income surpassed his military pay, he retired and returned to Florida to join his mentor Bill Alexander in an art supply company. Little more than a traveling salesman, he broke away from Alexander to start his own company and eventually launch a how-to-paint TV show.

