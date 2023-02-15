Congregation B’nai Zion continues its M3M film series this coming Monday, Feb. 20, with “Persian Lessons,” a 2020 German-Russian-Belarusian war drama directed by Vadam Perelman. The screening is sponsored by Susan Server and Sheldon Davidson and Eileen and Justin Kawaler. It’s free to all.
“Persian Lessons” tells a story of survival during the Holocaust. The son of a rabbi poses as a Persian (Iranian) in order to avoid being shot. He has traded a sandwich for a Persian book that he uses as “proof” of his claim. Fortunately, the Deputy Commandant of a nearby concentration camp has been looking for someone to teach him to speak Farsi so he can go to Tehran after the war and open a restaurant.
Problem is, Gilles (soulfully played by Nahuel Pérez Biscayart) doesn’t speak the Persian language.
So he fakes it, making up the 40 words a day that Deputy Commandant Klaus Koch (Lars Eidinger) wants to learn. Koch has calculated that the war will last two years. At that rate, the man hopes to learn 2,000 words, enough to get by in Iran.
Assigned to work in the kitchen by day and give Persian lessons to the Deputy Commandant after hours, he carefully invents words. But it’s difficult to remember all his fabrications, so he takes on a record-keeping role for Koch, using the names of prisoners to disguise his new words.
A dangerous game, he almost gets caught when he uses the same word for both “bread” and “tree.”
We won’t give away the dénouements, but suffice it to say, Koch gets his linguistic comeuppance at the end of the war and Gilles proves helpful to the Allies.
The film was inspired by the short story “Erfindung einer Sprache” (translation: “The Invention of Language”) by Wolfgang Kohlhaase. The screenplay is by Ilya Tsofin, who wrote the script in Russian. That was translated into English, and then into German.
For the fake Persian language, a Russian philologist at Moscow State University based the ersatz vocabulary on the real names of documented victims of the Holocaust.
“Persian Lessons” was submitted to the 78th annual Golden Globes competition. It was also a submission to the 93rd Academy Awards as the Belarusian entry for Best International Feature Film, but was rejected because the majority of individuals involved in making the film did not come from Belarus.
The opening of the film states that it was “inspired by real events.” Director Vadim Perelman admits this is a bit of a fabrication. “I don’t know what the inspiration for the story was and we never did find out, so I just said ‘inspired’ which means things like this happened, perhaps not exactly like what’s depicted in the movie but similar things happened all the time; they were detailed in the history of that era. There were many incredible tales of survival, love in the camps, friendship between guards and prisoners. I mean it’s not so far-fetched to think that it couldn’t have happened.”
Hey, if Perelman fabricated part of the story, no big deal. It’s about a man who fabricated a language.