Congregation B’nai Zion continues its M3M film series this coming Monday, Feb. 20, with “Persian Lessons,” a 2020 German-Russian-Belarusian war drama directed by Vadam Perelman. The screening is sponsored by Susan Server and Sheldon Davidson and Eileen and Justin Kawaler. It’s free to all.

“Persian Lessons” tells a story of survival during the Holocaust. The son of a rabbi poses as a Persian (Iranian) in order to avoid being shot. He has traded a sandwich for a Persian book that he uses as “proof” of his claim. Fortunately, the Deputy Commandant of a nearby concentration camp has been looking for someone to teach him to speak Farsi so he can go to Tehran after the war and open a restaurant.

srhoades@aol.com